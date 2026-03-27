March 27, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Puppy Roamed All Over An Office In His Playpen When His Owner Took Him To Work

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in an office

TikTok/@catherinehetheri

Now, this is funny!

A dog mom named Catherine posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her dog behaved when she brought it to work.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: you get your puppy a playpen for the office.”

dog in a playpen

TikTok/@catherinehetheri

The video showed the dog tumbling around the office in his playpen.

And he was really covering a lot of ground!

dog in a playpen

TikTok/@catherinehetheri

In the video’s caption, Catherine wrote, “He thinks he’s in one of those zorb balls. Maybe getting too big for this now.”

dog in a playpen

TikTok/@catherinehetheri

Take a look at the video.

@catherinehetheri

He thinks he’s in one of those zorbs balls😂 Maybe getting too big for this now #funny #officedog #spaniel #dogsotiktok #puppy @Zorro

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.26.26 AM A Puppy Roamed All Over An Office In His Playpen When His Owner Took Him To Work

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.26.34 AM A Puppy Roamed All Over An Office In His Playpen When His Owner Took Him To Work

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.26.42 AM A Puppy Roamed All Over An Office In His Playpen When His Owner Took Him To Work

That playpen couldn’t contain this puppy!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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