A Puppy Roamed All Over An Office In His Playpen When His Owner Took Him To Work

Now, this is funny!

A dog mom named Catherine posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her dog behaved when she brought it to work.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: you get your puppy a playpen for the office.”

The video showed the dog tumbling around the office in his playpen.

And he was really covering a lot of ground!

In the video’s caption, Catherine wrote, “He thinks he’s in one of those zorb balls. Maybe getting too big for this now.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

That playpen couldn’t contain this puppy!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.