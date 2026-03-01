A Senior Dog Got Pushed Out Of His Front Yard When Strong Winds Closed A Door Behind Him

You gotta keep a close eye on your senior pets, because sometimes the unexpected happens!

A woman named Linee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when her senior pooch briefly got lost due to Mother Nature.

The video shows Linee’s dog walking in a front yard.

Suddenly, a gust of wind opened the fence door.

The poor dog wandered into the opening and the door shut behind it and pushed the dog on to the sidewalk.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your geriatric (16), senile, nearly blind, nearly deaf dog gets swept out the yard.”

But there was a happy ending to this story!

The video’s caption reads, “After a frantic search by my brother and I of our neighborhood, he sauntered out of the depths of our neighbor’s yard 10 minutes later.”

Check out the video.

@lineemf After a frantic search by my brother and I of our neighborhood, he sauntered out of the depths of our neighbors yard 10 mins later… #jesustakethewheel ♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

Here’s what viewers had to say.

We’re glad this pooch is back home safe and sound!

