A Student Posted His Weightlifting Club’s Training Plan Online, And The Trainer Who Created It Called Him Out In Front Of A Group Of People

Sometimes, it’s not a great idea to post things online and ask for advice about them.

Sure, that’s one of the functions of social media, but if you step on the wrong toes, you might find yourself in hot water.

In this story, a college student ran into some issues after they posted something online that they probably shouldn’t have.

Check out what went down.

AITA for sharing my weightlifting club’s training plan? “I (20M) recently joined a weightlifting club in my college. I don’t have much personal experience working out but I have a friend who does, so when we were given a structured program to follow I showed him it and he told me it was garbage and that they were just preying on people who didn’t know better.

He wanted to get to the bottom of this.

Unsure what to make of this, I posted the plan on a fitness discussion board anonymously to get a third perspective. The next class I went to, however, I was immediately singled out by the PT who leads the class (apparently they could see who had opened the document and I was the only one who had done so before the post was made) who had somehow found the post. I won’t exaggerate and say they explicitly shouted at me or anything, but I did receive a bit of a “telling off” in front of a class of people I had only just met.

Yikes…

Apparently what I did was disrespectful. I knew it would look a little shady if I got caught talking about the plan behind the clubs back, but I didn’t think it would be traced back to myself, the college, or the PT and meant no harm by it, I just wanted another perspective, not to badmouth anyone in particular. As it turns out, however, what I thought was a very basic title for the program (which I had included in my post) is apparently branding specific to that PT and in posting that I was tarnishing their reputation. The feedback for the plan on the discussion board was mostly negative, so I understand how that would affect his reputation, but I myself said nothing negative, I just put it out there and let it be critiqued. AITA? I feel like what I did might have been stupid but I don’t think I deserved being humiliated in front of all those strangers for it. I don’t plan on returning to that class again after what happened regardless, and it’s pretty discouraging that as soon as I tried to get in shape I was humiliated for my lack of knowledge.”

Check out what readers said about this story.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person said he’s to blame.

And this individual said he’s NTA.

It sounds like he probably handled this situation the wrong way…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.