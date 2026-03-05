A Teenage Orphan Found Out Their Aunt Is Keeping Inheritance Money From Them That They’re Owed And They Want It Now

We’d all like to think that a family member would never, ever steal money from us…

But, unfortunately, you just never know!

In this story, a teenager is tired of dealing with their aunt’s shenanigans when it comes to the money they’re supposed to inherit.

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA for closing “my aunt’s bank account” and transferring the money to myself? “I’m an orphan (19). I’ve been living with my uncle and aunt for 5 years. This year I’m going to college. My older sister (38) had a talk with my aunt last year, where my aunt said I supposedly had 10,000 euros saved for when I left to be on my own. I know I don’t have such money, since I receive a pension every month on my credit card from my deceased parents and none of that money is there (my pension is a bit above minimum wage, but not enough for me to live on my own. I use it to pay for ALL my expenses ever since I was 18 though, minus housing).

This sounds fishy.

I’ve talked countless times about it, and my aunt says I have another account in my name with said money she saved from my parents before I was old enough to have a card, along with money my sister and other people would send to help me. She only told me I didn’t have much money there, but not how much, and so far despite our conversations she hasn’t transferred the money to the account I have access to. I’ve asked her to multiple times. I need to know it to map out my life. I probably won’t need to pay for college, since I’ll get what we in Portugal call “bolsa de estudo” that keeps us from paying it if we meet certain requirements.

They need to figure this out.

However, I need to pay for an apartment, and in the off chance I won’t get a bolsa and need to pay college, that’s where the money goes. There’s also the fact I’m a trans man, already transitioning, and if I don’t have to pay college I was gonna invest that money on surgery (since, you know, I don’t have parents to pay for it and would rather pay upfront than ask the bank for it and pay back with fees). Both things are expensive, but even if they weren’t, the money is mine – either given to me by family, or coming from my deceased parents’ life pension. My sister is mad, saying they were not using the money to take care of me but to buy my cousin’s expensive consoles, my other cousin’s school stuff, and to pay for their vacation trips on the first two years I was here.

Their sister gave them some advice.

She told me to go to the bank, ask to see my other account, and transfer everything it’s there without my aunt knowing. WIBTA for doing that? The money is mine and for my future, talking to my aunt is doing nothing, but I’d feel like a jerk for doing it.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

It’s their money and they have a right to it!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.