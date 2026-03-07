A Teenager’s Stepsister Wants Her To Share Her Inheritance Money So She Can Go To College, But She Won’t Help Her Out

It’s a fact of life…money complicates pretty much everything!

And it can definitely lead to some sticky situations when it comes to family members wanting to get their hands on inheritance money.

In this story, a teenager is being pressured to share the cash she inherited, but she’s not on board with the idea.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on!

AITA for refusing to share my inheritance from my father with my stepsister? “My (17F) dad passed away when I was 3 and left me a substantial amount of money. My grandparents are going to pay my college tuition. My mom remarried when I was six and I have a stepsister, Maddie (17F). My stepdad and mom haven’t saved much for Maddie and her college fund will barely cover two years of tuition, less if she goes to her dream school. A little while after they got married, when I was six or seven, I promised that I would love my stepsister like my real sister and help her however I could. A few days ago we were talking about college and my mom told me that she wants me to pay for part of Maddie’s tuition with my inheritance.

Ummmm, no.

I told her that I’m definitely not doing that. I have that money because my father passed away. Maddie was not related to him at all. She has no right to use his money. My mom and Maddie are really mad since then because apparently they were counting on me to help her out because my grandparents are paying my college tuitions and I promised to always help her. Yesterday Maddie talked to her counselor, who told her that she should rethink what colleges she wants to apply to because she would have to take out large loans to pay for her dream school. Her counselor told her she should go to community college first to save money.

Now he’s getting a guilt trip.

Maddie started crying when she got home and said that her life is ruined and she has to go to community college. I’m pretty sure she didn’t say she has to go to community college. She probably just suggested it and Maddie thinks she has no other choice. Maddie said it’s not fair that I can go wherever I want and she’s going to have to go to community college and she’s tired of always being second to me.

I told her that I don’t owe her anything. If she wants to go to an expensive school then she can take out loans and it’s her own fault that she’s “always been second to me”. She was crying in her room for like hours after that and she still won’t talk to me. AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person weighed in.

That’s her money and he’s keeping all of it!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.