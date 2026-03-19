A Traveler Showed People How They Can Make Cleaning Staff Workers’ Jobs Easier At Hotels

I’m one of those people who likes to leave a hotel room as clean as possible when I check out…

But I didn’t know about this!

A woman named Nikki showed TikTok viewers what she does before she leaves a hotel room to give the folks who work there a little extra helping hand.

Nikki stripped the sheets and covers off of the bed in a hotel room.

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Me disassembling the hotel bed because someone said it makes it easier for the cleaning staff.”

Nikki then piled all the bedding on the floor.

She wrote in the caption, “My parents used to always make the bed before leaving, but I like this more.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is good to know!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.