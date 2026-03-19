March 19, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Traveler Showed People How They Can Make Cleaning Staff Workers’ Jobs Easier At Hotels

by Matthew Gilligan

woman cleaning a hotel room

TikTok/@nikkipindor

I’m one of those people who likes to leave a hotel room as clean as possible when I check out…

But I didn’t know about this!

A woman named Nikki showed TikTok viewers what she does before she leaves a hotel room to give the folks who work there a little extra helping hand.

woman in a hotel room

TikTok/@nikkipindor

Nikki stripped the sheets and covers off of the bed in a hotel room.

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Me disassembling the hotel bed because someone said it makes it easier for the cleaning staff.”

woman in a hotel room

TikTok/@nikkipindor

Nikki then piled all the bedding on the floor.

She wrote in the caption, “My parents used to always make the bed before leaving, but I like this more.”

woman cleaning a hotel room

TikTok/@nikkipindor

Check out the video.

@nikkipindor

my parents used to always make the bed before leaving but i like this more #hotel #bed #nyc #newyork #cleaning

♬ Bimbo Doll – dreamsoda

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.02.48 AM A Traveler Showed People How They Can Make Cleaning Staff Workers Jobs Easier At Hotels

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.03.00 AM A Traveler Showed People How They Can Make Cleaning Staff Workers Jobs Easier At Hotels

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 8.03.51 AM A Traveler Showed People How They Can Make Cleaning Staff Workers Jobs Easier At Hotels

This is good to know!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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