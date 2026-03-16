Wife’s In-Laws Gave Her A Hard Time Because She’s Not Working Right Now, So She Kicked Them Out Of Her House

I think we can all agree that it’s never a good idea to insult someone in their own house.

And it’s even worse when the person who’s being insulted has helped out the individual who’s talking trash!

A woman talked about what happened when her mother-in-law gave her a hard time and she felt the need to give her the boot.

Read on and find out what happened.

AITA for kicking my husband’s family out of my home during family dinner? “I have been with my husband for 8 years. We have a 2 y/o daughter together. So, for the first 6 years of our relationship, my husband could not hold a job down to save his life. It truly did not bother me the way some people would think.

She was okay with it.

I was in the medical field, made very good money and he didn’t ask for much. He was also very good to me. So, zero issues. But it was linked to untreated ADHD and depression. During these 6 years, I was paying all of our bills. And as much as I don’t like to put it out there, I was all but supporting his family as well. His sister and brother specifically, whom are both older than me and my husband by 4+ years, and while less frequent, his mom.

That’s a lot of money!

During those 6 years I had given these people right around $50k. Money for mortgage payments and car payments and food and sports fees for their children, etc etc. It adds up super quick. Never once did I ask for repayment. It didn’t actually bother me until the end of year 6, when my MIL showed up on my doorstep for a drop in family meeting and told me that “the whole family” needed to chip in for one of the other family’s lawyer fees and after I generously hand over $3k, I found out that I was the only one who actually contributed. That was a gut punch and was absolutely the last straw. I haven’t given any of them a dime since. But again, it didn’t bother me UNTIL that point and I instantly took care of it and said no more. My husband was fully on my side (he told me to stop helping them prior) but I absolutely got push back from the family. Around this time I found out I was also 6 months pregnant (wasn’t showing, still had my cycle, etc). So fast forward.. my husband gets on meds for ADHD, gets fully involved in therapy, went for his trucking license and has been working steady since I was roughly 8 months pregnant. Has only missed one shift (the day I went in to labor) and is doing great. Meds were an absolute game changer. I have been a stay at home mom ever since. Husband makes around 4x more than I was making at the hospital as well.

There’s still a big problem.

Here’s the problem.. my husband refuses to help his family out financially and for whatever reason, it has just been brought to my attention that I am being blamed for it. We had his entire family over for dinner and this is the first time we have been around the entire group in 2 years. They don’t even call anymore. We hosted dinner, everything was going well. But then my MIL asked me when I was planning to return to work. I said I had no plan to until my daughter was in school. She said something like “that simply doesn’t work”.

These people sound crazy.

I questioned what she meant. Her and SIL both go in to how they feel it isn’t fair to my husband that I have no income and roughly beat around the bush about me “not helping” financially the way I used to and that they can no longer depend on family for help. Which was their way of saying that their cash cow is gone and it bothers them. I reminded them that I contributed to their life for 6 years, totaling around $50k, and I did more than my fair share. MIL then tells me that she has “paid back more than that”, because she has brought me old expired food bank food on several occasions (which we told her not to do) and brought over her old, partially broken 1930s furniture for us to have (which, again, we told her not to do). I told her that in no way was that repayment. On her alone I had given over $8k. Anyways, this argument escalated to mainly MIL saying that it is unfair to my husband that I am contributing nothing to the household. I argued that I supported him and his entire family for 6 years. She said “surely he has paid you back. You haven’t done anything in 2 years”.

She’s done with these folks.

So I snapped and said that paying rent for 2 years with zero financial contribution exceeding basics is in no way paying me back (when he shouldn’t have to, because he wasn’t the one using me financially) is not repayment and told everyone to “get the hell out”. Its important to note that my husband was NOT home for this. He had actually run to the store to get more of something that we ran out of. So he wasn’t present or he would have stepped in. But after some back and forth and me just repeating to get out and them refusing, I said I was going to call the cops. They finally start leaving. I tell them they aren’t welcome back here and that we will be going no contact. They were gone by the time my husband got back home. When I told him what happened, he went real quiet. He apologized for what they said and did while he was gone, but also tried justifying it. Saying that they likely just meant that they thought I should be working too to help him with bills. I asked why he was trying to downplay this and he said “because everyone knows that households can’t survive on one income in 2026″ and said something about how he could work less hours and spend more time with our kid if i got a job too (he works 50 hr weeks, is always home before 5 pm). Keep in mind he makes $140k a year and ALL our expenses do not exceed $4k monthly. This dude has a savings of almost $200k and we aren’t hurting for money at all. I can’t speak to him right now, as I am absolutely disgusted with this entire situation. I need validation/clarification that I am not wrong here.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person said she’s NTA.

This couple definitely needs some distance from their in-laws!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.