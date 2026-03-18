An Employee Warned Customers That They Parked In Front Of A ‘No Parking’ Sign So Their Car Wouldn’t Get Towed, But They Got Mad At Her For The Advice

It’s very common for people to miss or ignore signs.

But imagine warning someone that they parked in front of a ‘no parking’ sign and that their car will get towed, only to be treated like the culprit.

This is what happened to an employee.

Keep reading for the full story.

Customers cannot read signs On one busy night where almost all the parking spots were taken, this one customer decides it would be a very good idea to park next to the sign that said “DO NOT PARK”. I work in a place located inside of a hotel building and the customer had entered my place. Shortly after he had entered, the owner of the hotel notified me that someone was parked in the do not park spot and that I had to let them know they had to move. I go around the tables asking “hey did you guys arrive in car description”?

It wasn’t that easy to find them.

Everyone said no until I got to this one booth with a couple in there. “Hello, did you guys arrive in a gray car with an antenna on it?” this guy replied to me asking “what’s an antenna?” I honestly kinda froze up cuz I was trying not to smile and laugh 😭 How do you have antenna on your car but not know what it’s called? He ends up saying that it’s his and I tell him the owner said he has to move it or else they will tow his car.

She was just trying to help, but they took it personally.

“There is no other parking anywhere else close by!” blatant lie because when I arrived there a few minutes ago, there were like 5 spots back to back. “You expect me to drive all the way downtown and walk back here?” At this point I’m just wondering what this guys problem is because I’m not even the owner or a worker at the hotel, I’m just a worker in the place inside of it. “Sir I’m just letting you know they’re gonna tow it. I don’t even work in the hotel. That’s not my fault”.

But they still thought she deserved an earful.

This guy replies “No IT IS your fault you are a part of this business”. I was stuck on what to do and it showed on my face and it made the dude more mad and his wife or whatever was just sitting back witnessing this entire encounter while completely mute. He ends up going “if you don’t want our money then I’ll go somewhere else” and he left without paying for his drinks. Yeahhh you parked next to the sign, idk why you thought we would just let it slide just for you.

It’s almost like he did it on purpose to make some kind of point.

What did Reddit have to say?

This person sounds like they know the type.

This person has a point.

Someone shares an experience.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

It’s not the messenger’s fault!

They only have themselves to blame.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.