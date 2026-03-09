An Only Child Got A Lot Of Inheritance Money, And They Refuse To Share It With Any Of Their Extended Family Members

Some people are close with their family members…and some are definitely not.

AITA for not sharing an inheritance? “Before we get into this: this has been dealt with and settled legally. I don’t need a lawyer, I don’t need legal advice. I need to know if I’m being a jerk. I’m 22, an only child, and my dad passed away when I was 18. No arguments over his estate or anything, but super important to know because a few months later his dad passed away. And his estate ended up being tied up in legal stuff for 4 years. I was never really brought into the discussion about all of this until the very end, but my Grandad ended up having quite a bit of money, and also ended up cutting several of his children out of his will for very serious and very private matters. This meant that 4 of his children were left in the will, one of them being my father. It was specified that if the child passed before him, that their share was to be split up among their children (me), or be redistributed if they had no living child. Basically one day my aunt asks if she can pick me up and take me to lunch. I agree.

She tells me about the will so on and so forth and just hands me this huge check. This is the first time that I’ve really heard of this, and I’m honestly in shock. I’m set for life. Out of the people in the will, only my dad had passed, thus making me the only grandchild to get anything.

The money was still in a hold at the bank, and I start getting texts from those cut out. They basically ask for/demand money — generally a large amount. I said I needed time to think about it, and asked what they needed it for. One of them gave a sob story about her kids (doubtfully true), another got hostile. Several cousins who’s parents’ got money asked me for some too, and said it wasn’t fair that I was the only grandchild to get anything. I was told I was too young and too dumb to have this much money, and so on. For about a week this went on. And they never really talked to me before this.

Up until then, I had been planning to share some. I hadn’t figured out many details, but I had a few ideas and plans. The amount of entitlement coming from these people was astounding, and I basically told them to not count on ever seeing a penny of the money I got. Legally I’m 100% in the okay. Morally I’m not sure. AITA?”

