An Owner Showed Viewers How Their Pet Pig Likes To Eat

Hey, we all have our preferred ways of eating our meals, right?

You better believe it!

A pig named Merki definitely does things her own way and her owner showed TikTokkers how she likes to chow down.

In the viral video, Merki ate salad from a plate and took breaks to walk over to a bowl of milk to drink from.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When my pig gets a drink between every bite and genuinely reaches a flow state.”

The video’s caption reads, “This was when Princess Merki was 6 weeks old! Please remember that mini pigs are any pigs under 300 lbs and her breed (Julianna x American mini) will most likely reach 115 lbs max. But she is also a runt so she might stay on the smaller side.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@merki_the_pig NOTE: this was when Princess Merki was 6 weeks old! Pls remember that mini pigs are any pigs under 300lbs & her breed (julianna x American mini) will most likely reach 115lbs max, but she is also a runt so she might stay on the smaller side. 🩷 milk was not a big part of her diet, but she was a runt & had to be brought home earlier than the desired age of 8 weeks bc of her breeder’s housing situation so we wanted to be sure she had a little bit. Lmk if you have any questions in the comments! <3 ♬ original sound – Jenjen

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This pig marches to the beat of its own drummer!

