Man Almost Runs Over Woman Visiting Her Grandmother, So She Runs Over His Son’s Toy Car In Response

Imagine visiting your grandmother, and her awful neighbor speeds down the road, almost hitting you with his car. Would you be thankful to be alive, call him out on speeding, or look for the first opportunity to get revenge?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she does not stay silent! However, she quickly learns that revenge is a more powerful way to teach him a lesson than simply talking about it.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighborhood Jerk Almost Run’s Me Over – I React Appropriately There is this guy in my grandmothers neighborhood, he is the self-crowned head of the neighborhood watch and according to my grandmother he’s pretty socially awkward but his wife is nice. I regular drive to my grandmothers house to take her shopping and always park on the side of the road. As I’m getting out of my car this guy – we will call him “S” – comes flying down and almost hits me.

He wasn’t apologetic at all.

After he parks he comes trudging over to me screaming that I do need to be “lallygagging in the middle of the dadgum road” (I live in the south). eI told him that he doesn’t need to be flying down a 25 mph road at 45 mph. I tell my grandmother about this and she says that pulling around in his driveway ticks him off, so I made sure to unnecessarily make a 3-point turn in his driveway every time I drive to my grandmothers.

I love that the grandma is a tattletale!

After about 2 months after the incident him and his 14 year old son (who’s a little jerk too) we’re driving a little RC car around the road. My grandmother who was sitting on her porch said the son was driving the car in semi-circles around my car. I go outside and tell the kid to stop driving the RC car near my car. Side Note: it wasn’t like the RC car would really do anything to my car, it was more out of spite because I despise “S” with a passion.

The kid wouldn’t let it go.

“S” comes trudging over and tells me not to tell his son what to do. Not wanting to stress my grandmother out I let it go. Then the son looks dead at me with “S” standing next to him and rams the RC car into my back tire/fender. After the third time he did it, the cars front end was pinned under my tire.

Here comes the payback!

“S” asks me to move my car so his son can get his car back. So I get my keys, get into my car…and back up over the RC car making sure it broke. I got out of my car to see the pancaked RC car and “S” looking a mix between surprised and infuriated. As I got out of my car he just looked at me not knowing what to say as I walked back into the house.

At least they realized it was their fault.

That was about 4 months ago. Since then I saw the wife of “S” and she said “S” told her the story of what happened and said he and the son were in the wrong thus why nothing ever happened after that. Until this day I still make sure to pull around in his driveway as well.

Wow! I kind of feel bad for the kid, but not really. He was in the wrong, and he got what he deserved. It sounds like the dad learned his lesson, so hopefully the kid did too.

This person isn’t sure how to feel about this story.

This is often true.

Another person has questions.

This person wanted details about the father and son’s reactions.

One person is hoping to have this detail confirmed.

For the son, it was a lesson learned the hard way.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.