Aunt And Uncle Become Woman’s Landlord, But She Moves Out Quickly When She Finds Out They Expect Her To Be A Live-In Nanny

Imagine looking for a place to live, and your aunt and uncle suggest moving in with them for really low rent. Would you do it, or would you assume there must be a catch?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, but she doesn’t realize there’s a catch until after she has already moved in.

Keep reading to see how she gets out of a bad situation.

Fine, I’ll Move Back Out Two years ago, I decided to look for a new place to live, just wanted somewhere else, management was bad, nothing ever got fixed, neighbors where jerks, had I known what would have happened however, I’d have dealt with that with a grand smile on my face. Cue time to move, I’m looking for places, my Aunt says ‘We have a spare room, you can move in with us!” So I ask her how much rent she wants to charge me, seeing as if its too much I’ll just look for my own apartment elsewhere.

It seemed like a great deal!

They wanted 150 dollars a month, and to be honest that was a deal of a lifetime.

There’s a saying ‘If something seems to good to be true, it is’ and boy should I have remembered that. A few days later I was moved in, just a bed, table, TV, Wii, and two tablets as well as all my clothes, seeing as I didn’t own much at the time. I paid them that months rent, and the next so I wouldn’t need to do it next month, there was no written agreement, there was no lease or whatever.

There was something the uncle didn’t mention until after she moved in.

My room is set up, took hours to clean cuz their kids (they have 7, 3 are moved out by this point) used to use it as a play room, toys and general crap. After being there for two days, my uncle told me ‘Since you’re living here now too, you need to help out around the house.’ I asked him what he’d like me to do, and the list was staggering. They wanted me to do the dishes, sweep the floors, watch the kids when they where gone, cook for the kids, clean up after the kids, do the laundry. Every, single, night. They expected me to be a live in male nanny!

This is getting expensive.

This was outrageous, but I decided to just suck it up and hopefully get them to agree to far less later on, seeing as 150 a month was golden. It lasted all of five days, their kids destroyed my entire room. Despite having a lock they just broke it, their youngest two daughters jumped on my small boxy TV like a trampoline because ‘they’re bored’ and neither of their parents did anything about it, refuse to punish them, refused to replace my items that got destroyed. Which also included my Wii, which they smashed because I told them they couldn’t play it, and my two tablets.

The aunt and uncle sound horrible.

I talked to my Aunt about moving out, and how I’d like to get my stuff replaced. She laughed and told me no. So I went to my Uncle to ask about it. He told me they wouldn’t pay a red cent, and that, if I didn’t like living here near their kids, then maybe I should move out.

She didn’t waste any time.

So, two days later I did. I had almost nothing left except my clothes and some photos that held sentimental value to me (the rest of my stuff was in a storage unit, since I only got one room why bring my furniture?). I left in the middle of the night, and to replace the stuff their kids destroyed and that they refused to replace, I went into their shed and took my Uncles hunting gear, a crossbow, arrows, pretty much all his gear (he didn’t own guns) and sold it on Ebay, which just about covered the cost of replacing all my stuff, including the bed I left behind because one of their kids decided it would be funny to go potty in it.

Her aunt was furious.

They didn’t call me until two days later when they realized the house was a total mess, floors dirty, dishes piled high in the sink, trash not taken out, etc. My Aunt was absolutely furious, she screamed at me on the phone that I needed to come back, we had a deal. I’m not going to lie, I lost my patience with these people, so I screamed back ‘You people told me if I didn’t like living there, to move out, so I did, sucks to be you witch, maybe clean your own god damned house and watch your own kids!’ Before ending the call, and turning my phone off to ignore the amount of spam calls and texts I was getting.

My Uncle only ever goes hunting every ten years or so, no idea why, so they still haven’t found out I sold his hunting gear, plus their shed is an absolute trash pile, so I was surprised I found anything in there worth of value to sell to replace my stuff.

When it seems too good to be true, there’s probably something you don’t know, like in this story. The aunt and uncle expected a live in nanny. They should’ve paid her, not the other way around.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I assume she has gone no contact with them now.

Here’s some context about hunting trips.

She really shouldn’t have agreed to do the chores.

One person thinks she’s the one who really messed up.

Sometimes, family members don’t really have your back.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.