Boss Insulted An Employee’s Family, So The Employee Threatened The Boss And Complained About Him To The Higher Ups

The Final Straw with Mike I had just commented before about only have two weeks left to work at my old store before I had moved to a different one. I never told anybody the story of why I put in my two weeks notice though.

As much crap as I had to sustain while at my job with Mike, I liked quite a few of the customers, I liked some of the other employees, and even though Mike would dictate what I would do for the day, normally with lots of yelling, once I got my assignment, I pretty much did what I wanted while doing my job. But what happened in this next story, just made me lose it, and blow up on Mike like I had never done before. I was working on a Saturday, and we were busy. I was running between bagging and service desk.

I clocked in at 9 in the morning as a stocker, but for some reason, this Saturday was like the 2-3 days before Thanksgiving (massively busy. Almost double the sales for any grocery store). We have checkers on every lane, going as fast as they can. As soon as I bag one order, I’m off to the next register. See somebody at the service desk? I’m off to there now. About 1:00 in the afternoon, my parents come in to do some shopping. I say hi and wave to them as I’m bagging the order closest to the door. They wave, say hi, and go about their way through the store. I’m still running back and forth, and there’s finally a lull in the action. I let all four of the checkers know that I’m headed out to the parking lot to bring all the carts in, and if somebody is needed for the service desk, call for a manager.

I go outside, and as expected, people have left carts all over the parking lot. I grab all the ones from by the building, and take those in first. I go throughout the parking lot, and grab all carts that aren’t in the cart coral, and take those back in to the store. I’m on my way back out and I’m lining up all the carts that are in the coral, and I see somebody run up to me out of the corner of my eye. I turn around, and it’s one of our checkers. They never abandon their registers when it’s this busy, so I know that something is wrong.

Checker: Bravesfan417, you’ve gotta come inside quick. Me: Just lemme get these carts really quick and I’ll be in. Big rush up front? Checker: Not really… We had to call a manager up front, but “Tony” (the other manager who was in at that time during the day) is at lunch, so we had to call Mike to the service desk. Me: Ok… Mike can handle the service desk himself. I have my own job. Checker: He’s blowing up on the customers… You better come inside. For those of you who haven’t read any past stories, everybody in our store would bow down to anything that Mike said, and nobody would stick up to him. Save for two people. Myself, and Sweetpea, our dear sweet office manager.

I walk back inside, furious with Mike. I know that he told me he was “busy”, and that I needed to run the front and keep everything in line so that he could do what he was supposed to do. (I believe it had something to do with orders, but it’s not really important). I see Mike at the service desk laying in to some customers, and they both look familiar. I see their basket. I see the food that they’ve bought, and I see the man’s cane. Not just any man’s cane. No. My dad’s cane. Mike is laying in to both of my parents about how he’s so important that he can’t be bothered to help them, and that, “If Bravesfan417 wasn’t so incapable of doing his job, then I wouldn’t have to be up here doing this. I don’t even know why I keep him around.” Somehow, this moron doesn’t know that these are my parents.

They just wanted to rent a movie. They had everything ready. All Mike had to do was scan their card, scan the movie, grab it, and take their money. That’s all. But no, he’s yelling at them about how they’re inconveniencing him, and that he doesn’t see why he should have to deal with people who aren’t “normal”. For those of you who don’t know, my dad has Parkinson’s Disease and he has to walk with a cane. And apparently walking with a cane makes you “not normal”. I got mad. I don’t care if somebody wants to insult me or whatever. But I don’t care who you are, you don’t talk bad about my family. My mom looks like she’s about to cry, and my dad looks like somebody had kicked his dog. It was on now. Me: What did you just say, Mike?

Mike: Good! You’re here! Now help them! Me: No… I asked you a question. What did you just say? Mike: Did you just tell me that you weren’t going to do something? Me: Yeah, I did. Now tell me what you said about how you shouldn’t have to help people that weren’t “normal”? Mike: Just that! He’s not normal! Now help them! Me: No! First off you narcissistic AH, just because he uses a cane, doesn’t mean he’s not normal. Second, these are my parents, so I can’t help them anyway. So I’m going to let you apologize before I flip a lid. Mike: I’ll let you help them this time. Now do it, I have other stuff to do!

Me: Yeah, I’ll do it right after I call corporate and let my parents talk to them. You’re a prick. I wouldn’t even care if these weren’t my parents, you don’t go around talking to people like that. Yeah, he uses a cane to walk. You know why? Because he has Parkinson’s. Now I’m going to tell you one last time. Apologize. Now. Mike: (As he starts heading on his way out from behind the service desk) You can’t tell me what to do. I’m your boss. Me: (I walk in front of the entrance behind the counter so that I’m blocking his path from getting out. Mike has about 4-5 inches on me, and near 100 lbs. This isn’t something that I’d win if push came to shove) You’re not going anywhere until you apologize. And I mean it Mike. Do it now, or things are gonna get hairy around here, and you don’t want to be around me when I get that mad. Mike: (Shoves me out of the way) I’d like to see you do something. Me: Fine. Go to the back, just wait and see what happens. I walk behind the counter and grab the phone. Mike is watching me, and I dial the number for corporate. Ringing This is (insert store name here) main office. This is (insert secretary name here), how may I help you.

Me: Yeah, this is Bravesfan417 at store 7. I need to talk to (insert head bosses name here) about our boss Mike. Secretary: If you have a complaint, you’ll need to go through the proper channels. Me: No. I’m not hanging up until I talk to (insert bosses name here). If I go through the proper channels, they won’t get it at corporate because Mike is a *****. Now i want to talk to (boss) now. Secretary: Bravesfan417! That is not language that we — I look up, Mike had pushed down the button on the base so that the phone hung up. Mike: In my office. Now. Me: No. Back of the store. I don’t want any of our customers to hear what I have to say to you.

I look at my parents and tell them that I’ll bring that movie on my way home and to just go ahead and check out. Mike and I walk back to the back where our produce manager, receiving coordinator, and a couple other employees are, and I just reached boiling point. Me: What the hell is wrong with you? My dad is two times the man you are and could ever hope to be! I hope you burn in hell! Mike: I hope you don’t want this job much longer! Talking to me like that is a one-way ticket to being fired! Me: Fine! Consider this my two weeks notice! You know how many times you’ve threatened to fire me and never done it, Mike?? Wonder why that is? Could it be because I do way more than what is in my job description? Is it because I listen to what all the customers actually think of you? Is it because I clean up your messes? You’re an arrogant son of a *****, why don’t you go do us all a favor and go play inside the balor?!? Mike: (Takes a step towards me to try to intimidate me, I’m too mad that it doesn’t work) Why don’t you go ahead and try to do something?? Because you can’t! You’re weak, and you’ll never be able to do anything about it!

Me: See, Mike… It goes like this. You’ll be getting boned by the devil for eternity. Like I said, this is my two weeks notice. Oh, by the way, I’m starting my week of vacation tomorrow. I’ll come back for my last week, but I’d like to see how much I actually do. Learn some manners, and never… And I mean never, talk to my parents like that again. You do that, and I’ll punch you in the throat. I storm out of the back, clock out, go to the store across town and ask the manager for a job. He notices my uniform, and asks if I still work over there. I said that I just put in my two weeks notice and I couldn’t stand working for Mike anymore. He tells me that I can start the day after my last day at my old store. I walk back out to my car, and notice that I have 5 calls from the store along with 5 voicemails, I listen to them, and they’re all variations of “Get back to the store, now!” I went back to the store, and got the other manager up to the front to rent me that movie.

Mike walks up front as I’m checking the movie out and says that I can’t do that on the clock. Me: I’m not on the clock, but even if I was on the clock, I’d do this! I flip him the bird, grab my movie, and walk out. I got home, called corporate and demanded to talk to the main boss. I leave a message, and never heard anything about it. I doubt they delivered it to them. Even typing this story gets my blood boiling. I can’t believe that a person can be this much of an idiot. I apologize for any course language in the post or in any past posts. Typing about Mike makes me want to punch something, but I have to control my anger. Have a great rest of the weekend, Reddit!

