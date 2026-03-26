Boy’s Cousin Stomped On His Toes As A Joke While They Were Playing Hide And Seek, So He Ate All Her Food When It Was Her Turn To Hide

Getting even can feel so good for a kid.

In this story, a boy was playing with his cousin when she stomped on his foot for a laugh. He didn’t find it funny at all and decided to get revenge on her.

When it was time to eat, he had the perfect idea about how to get back at her.

Read the full story below.

That time I ate my cousin’s McDonald’s as a kid. I was playing hide-and-seek with my cousin Gwen and her friend at our aunt’s house, and it was my turn to hide, so I did. I hid behind the curtains, and she and her friend were unable to find me for a bit until they came into the room. Gwen pushed the curtains to check and said, “Oh well, he’s not here,” so I assumed she had just missed me. Then I heard her say to her friend, “Watch this.”

This would really hurt!

I didn’t know what she meant. Then I noticed my foot was sticking out because the curtains had been pushed back, and she stomped on my toe. I yelled in pain because she was wearing shoes and I wasn’t, and I was hopping around, grabbing my toe. Gwen found it funny, but her friend seemed kind of shocked (I guess she was the nice girl between the two) and said, “It’s not funny.” Gwen said, “No, it’s hilarious.”

This boy had the perfect revenge for his cousin.

Then I heard my aunt shout that McDonald’s was here, and we went down to the kitchen. I ate my McDonald’s while she was talking with her friend. I finished mine, but she had only eaten a few fries of hers because she was talking with her friend, and this gave me an idea. I said it was her turn to hide and that I would find her, so she said, “You’re on,” and hid with her friend, leaving her McDonald’s behind. I finished my count so they could hide, then I picked up her McDonald’s and ate most of it.

She was really upset.

I then walked around the house to find her while holding her last two McNuggets and her McFlurry. I heard her voice from the closet, so I knew she was there, and I said, “Gwen’s nuggets are so delicious.” She stormed out from her hiding place and yelled, “No, that’s mine!” as I finished her McNuggets and started eating her McFlurry while she chased me around the room. Her friend tried to hold in her laughter but wasn’t able to catch me and get her McFlurry back.

He knew just what to say.

She said, “I’m telling Aunt Emma,” and I told her I’d tell Aunt Emma what she did to me, which shut her up, and she never tattled. Food always tastes better when it’s taken from your mean cousin. Gwen and I are friends now, but I’m still proud of my revenge.

That’s what she gets for laughing at someone’s pain.

Other people in the comments section on Reddit have something to say.

Here’s a witty remark.

Another hilarious comment.

This user is chiming in.

Clever.

And this person likes how he handled it.

What goes around comes around.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.