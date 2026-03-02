Bride-To-Be Didn’t Invite Her Cousin To Her Wedding Because Of Her Horrible Actions, And Is Nervous To Uninvite Her Aunt, Too

Baggage with extended family can make a lot of things uncomfortable as it can be hard to avoid them, especially when you are young.

See why this bride-to-be is struggling about a decision.

AITAH not inviting my aunt to my wedding I am marrying my fiancé in November of this year. Going over my guest list, I decided I don’t want my aunt there. When I was younger my cousin did something really traumatic to me and I will never forgive her for it. She also did it to my brother. I know my aunt isn’t the reason for what happened to me, but I can control her not being at my wedding.

She has very good reason.

The reason I don’t want her there is due to her being super weird about the situation. My grandma had a heart attack. I went to her home to visit and make sure she was ok. And my cousin was there. I decided to not pay any attention to her and focus on my grandma. But my aunt looked me dead in the eyes and said “You, ok?” In front of the whole family. I’m not one to enjoy little things like that because no one needs to know why I’m upset with my cousin. I just don’t want my aunt to make it all weird. I explained to my mom why I don’t want my aunt there and my mom made a whole fit of it. Basically saying “Is any of my family invited?” Which really upset me. My mom has a lot of other siblings and things like that. They will be invited.

It gets even more complicated and awkward.

I understand how my mom may feel. But at the same time it is my wedding. I have yet to talk to my aunt about her being uninvited. And I’m really dreading it. I feel as if I’m making the wrong decision. At the same time I feel as if it’s the right way to go, so I can have a peaceful wedding. I also would rather have my brother at my wedding. He explained to me “If she’s there at your wedding I may not come,” which i understand. I appreciate him setting that boundary with me. But it’s also very hard for me to pick if I’m doing the right thing or not.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Sounds stressful.

A good mom would say this, too.

Harsh! Trauma is complicated.

Simple as that!

Something tells me her wedding will be hard.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.