Bride Was Preparing For Her Wedding, But One Thing Was Missing: Her Childhood Best Friend. But Rekindling Their Friendship Would Involve Something The Bride Wasn’t Prepared To Do.

Milestones in your life are important – they move you forward on your individual journey, and they’re also a time to reflect.

As you reach a new stage in your life, it’s natural to think about previous ones, with old friendships and relationships coming to mind.

That was definitely the case for the future bride in this story, who was keen to rekindle a childhood friendship before she married the love of her life.

But as it turned out, that was easier said than done.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for trying to reconnect with my childhood best friend? I am a 26-year-old woman, I am engaged to the love of my life, and we’ve begun wedding preparations. While making the invite list, I reminisced over my old childhood friends, specifically my old best friend, Mona (also 26, female), and decided that I’d like her to attend. Mona and I were best friends growing up. We shared the same childhood friends despite me living out of the city for most of the year with my father, and only being in the same state for the few months of summer. But we had a falling out partway through high school and she ceased to talk to me.

Let’s see what happened when she reached out to her old friend.

I told my fiancé that I wanted to reconnect with Mona, so I reached out to our mutual childhood friends and asked if they still kept in touch – one of them did, and gave me her number. I texted and said I was in town and wanted to meet up to catch up and talk. Fast forward to a few days, Mona’s come to meet my fiancé and I at a local shop for coffee and I introduced them and told her that I’d like her to attend my wedding. She stared at me and said that she wasn’t expecting my wedding to be the topic of “catching up”.

Read on to find out what Mona had to say.

She coldly said that she thought I had reached out to apologize about what happened when we were younger. I was confused. She callously said, in front of my fiancé, that she stopped talking to me and cut contact with me because of what happened with her boyfriend when we were in high school. My fiancé asked what happened, and she told him that I kissed her high school boyfriend during a summer that I was in the state and “stole him” from her, leading her boyfriend to dump her over text. She went on to say that if I didn’t have an apology, she wasn’t interested in speaking with me. She excused herself and paid for her meal.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how the woman responded to this.

When we got home, I was fuming that Mona was still upset by something that I couldn’t even remember, and that she misconstrued. My fiancé told me that I didn’t mention this “stealing boyfriend” thing, and asked if I ever apologized for it. I admitted that at the time I didn’t, but I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. We were kids, it was a high school relationship, they were only dating for eight months, and he made the first move. My fiancé told me I was the in the wrong, but I think otherwise because it was literally a blip of time so long ago, and I assumed Mona would’ve understood my side. It was over TEN YEARS AGO. We were FIFTEEN. AITA?

Who is this woman to say how important (or otherwise) this high school relationship was?

In reality, the relationship isn’t what mattered – it was what this woman showed herself to be to Mona: backstabbing, untrustworthy, and not a good friend.

If that’s not enough to warrant an apology, what is?

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person called out the bride.

While others explained the many ways in which she ruined the friendship.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out how wrong it was to trivialise Mona’s relationship.

It’s so clear that not only does the bride not care about Mona on any level than a person to attend her wedding, she cares even less about others’ feelings.

Why would Mona want to be there at all after this?

She’s really not showing herself as a good person to her future husband – and her refusal to take accountability for her own wrongdoing?

That is a real red flag.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.