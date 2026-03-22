Call Center Agent Made A Sarcastic Observation About A Client To A Coworker, But Then His Coworker Actually Repeated It To The Client On A Call

We all have intrusive thoughts, but what happens when you let them see the light of day?

In this case, an employee watched as his coworker repeated a sarcastic observation he made about a client to the client.

He might get in trouble for it.

Keep reading for the full story.

Whoops! I should not have said that. You know, we ask each other for advice on what to do or what to say in certain situations. Sometimes when talking to each other we say stuff with a very heavy dose of sarcasm that we would never really say to the customer. Well, one agent was relaying a call about a customer wanting to dispute an unrecognized charge. This charge had been made with the chip.

So it wasn’t a thief.

I said they could clarify that this charge was made by someone with physical access to the card. Then I sarcastically said “the fraudster stole your card from your purse, used it and put it back”. The agent then later actually used this line with a customer. I was laughing so hard. I didn’t mean for them to actually say that.

But it was the truth and it seemed to have helped communication.

I don’t know if the customer was speechless because they had been put in their place, or realized that they had made the transaction. I clarified again to say that this transaction was made by someone with physical access to the card and that chip transactions do not occur online or remotely. Time will tell if that call gets pulled and if anything happens to the agent, but whew, it was good for a laugh.

Let’s read the comments on Reddit.

Someone shares another experience.

Another reader chimes in.

Wow.

I actually think this funny/grumpy style should be the new standard.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.