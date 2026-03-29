Call Center Worker Handles Hostile Customer By Professionally Patronizing Her For Being Angry About Prompt Customer Service

Bad customers will complain about anything and everything. Their rants often makes zero sense, so there’s nothing retail staff can do about them.

Read on to see the super professional way this worker illuminated her customer’s stupidity.

Lady is horrified when she gets an immediate response to a text! The finance company I work for is open seven days a week for extended hours, after hours and weekends only one person is available to take calls. I’m trained in both collections and admin operations, so I’m often the lone wolf. Weekends are the slowest days so response times are super quick for all forms of contact.

But they aren’t short on diva behavior.

The customer in question, let’s call her Karen for obvious reasons, had her repayments on hold due to apparent financial hardship. These holds only happen for one month but then require further assessment for legitimate financial trouble. Her month was at its end and a payment was due. My coworker, we will call him Chad, also obvious reasons, had done half arsed notes on the account so I could not do further assessment myself because I didn’t have any information on the customer’s situation. My company sends text messages that customers can respond to with a date for an arrangement. 11:00am text received from Karen: “Hold my payment until (date well past the NEXT repayment due date.)”

Things are about to get spicy.

11:05am text response: “Hi Karen, I’m happy to hold your payment until that date but I need to advise you that you also have a payment due (next payment date.) Would you prefer a double payment then or on (following payment date) to reduce the amount of payments debited?”

11:10am call incoming Me: “Welcome to finance company. You’re speaking with Crispix, how can I help you today?” Karen: “I just got a text advising me that I’m overdue for a payment but I’m supposed to not pay anything until someone calls me!” Me: “Oh! Am I speaking with Karen? Yes I can see from the notes that Chad was due to ca-” Karen: “SOMEONE just sent me a text message! On a Sunday! Telling me I needed to make a payment! I’m horrified that they would respond to my text on a SUNDAY?!?! Ridiculous.”

Then Karen gets put in her place.

Me: “(Super peppy customer service voice) Yes that was me actually. I do try to respond to customer queries as soon as possible and considering you sent a text through I figured you’d like a response as soon as possible. I do apologize for responding so promptly to a message you’ve sent.”

Karen: “Oh well someone was meant to call me.” Me: “Oh yes, Chad was scheduled to call you but that was a Saturday and we do try not to bother people on the weekends, some people can be bothered by our calls or texts.” Karen: “Oh…fair enough.” Me: “I’ll make sure Chad gives you a call on Monday.” Karen: “That’d be good.”

Finally, they’re almost through.

Me: “No problem! Enjoy the rest of your Sunday!” (Call ended.) How dare I!!! Respond to the SMS that YOU sent ON A SUNDAY! ALMOST IMMEDIATELY!!!! ON THE SAME DAY!!! Oh, heavens. Where are my manners? It’s almost like it’s….customer….service?

Here is what folks are saying.

Same! I like when I can cross things off my list ASAP.

I’d be surprised if it wasn’t an automated response on the weekend.

Sundays aren’t special to many folks.

Exactly. It’s pathetic.

Haha sure!

This woman probably yells at trees for blowing the wrong way.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.