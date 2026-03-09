Chinese College Student Claims To Be From A Poor Family Whose Parents Work In Construction, But His Friend Thinks He’s Lying

Imagine going to an expensive college, and you become friends with an international student who claims to be from a poor family. Would you believe them?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and he believed his friends at first. However, actions speak louder than words, and the more he gets to know this friend, the more he thinks his friend is lying.

AITA for calling out my friend for saying he’s poor? One of my friends at college is from China. When I first met him he told me his parents worked ‘in construction’ and that they’re poor so my initial assumption was that he was, as he said, not that rich.

But it seems like his friend actually is rich.

Thinking about it a bit more, I realized that didn’t make sense since the college we go to is exorbitantly expensive, especially for internationals since they’re less likely to get financial aid. And, as I got to know him more I learned a couple things: he drives a really nice Lexus SUV, has 20k+ USD invested in stocks, and always wears designer clothes. So I’m starting to doubt that, if the construction thing is true at all, his parents probably own the company.

He called his friend out on it.

So today when we were hanging out and he mentioned how he was poor again, I asked if he really was and pointed out the factors I said above. He got angry and called me an AH and said it’s none of my business. Am I TA?

It isn’t any of his business whether or not his friend is rich or poor, but his friend should stop lying about being poor since he clearly isn’t. The friend shouldn’t bring it up at all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

