College Freshman Got A Zero For Plagiarism, So Her Mother’s Complaint Triggered A Full Academic Investigation And Ended In An Expulsion

Universities have rules, and parents don’t always realize how serious those rules can be.

One teaching assistant flagged a plagiarized assignment in a freshman class, the department initially chose mercy — until the student’s mother chose war.

So when the mother lodged a formal complaint, her meddling ended up pushing the student she tried to protect right into expulsion.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

College: Mom complains about plagiarized paper, girl gets expelled due to dept following the rules. Back when I was in college, I was a senior TA. This allowed me to teach some classes by myself, like a professor. The class in this story was a freshman entry-level class. I had a girl in my class one semester who turned in a paper.

But the TA soon noticed a big problem with the paper.

One of my fellow TAs received the same paper. I forget how they figured it out, but it came back to me that the fellow TA caught it as plagiarized, and it reflected on my student.

Initially, the department showed mercy to this cheating student.

The normal department unofficial policy (this is a freshman class, remember) for first-time offenses is a slap on the wrist and a 0 for the assignment. The college’s official policy is expulsion, regardless of class year. The department head administered the slap on the wrist to both students, and I marked the 0 in my grade book. Now grade books are online and visible to students as soon as an assignment is graded.

But that’s when things got ugly.

A couple of weeks later, I got called into the department office. A lady was there complaining about her daughter getting a 0 on an assignment. The department called me in as I’m her instructor. I had a look and realized it was due to a plagiarized response.

This mother was determined to meddle in her daughter’s business.

While I was doing this, the mother was complaining that we don’t curve grades and that she was going to complain to the college and the department head. Hearing this, I went into full-blown CYA mode (I really liked this job).

Little did this mother know, her entitlement was about to bring even more scrutiny onto the case.

So I politely stepped out and walked down to the department head’s office. Thankfully, the department head was in and listened to what was up. He did an “oh shoot.” He had the same CYA thoughts I did.

Now the case had officially been escalated.

He told me to run along, that it was not my worry anymore, and that I was off the hook for it. I later found out the department head frantically wrote up a formal plagiarism report, backdated it, and filed it with the college ethics office. He then went and informed the mother it was part of an investigation and that she would have to talk to the college ethics office. The fellow TA who found the plagiarism in the first place had to file a formal report with the department head that got forwarded to the ethics office.

The ethics department was not near as lenient with the student.

The college ethics office upheld the “finding” of plagiarism and followed the formal policy. I never did see the girl back in class. The funny thing is, this wasn’t the first time we had a parent complain about grades (it was the first I had heard involving parents and plagiarism). Normally, some interesting stories arose about what happened, usually with the parent having a fit against the student in the end.

Meddling usually only makes things worse!

What did Reddit think?

The worst part is that this student didn’t seem to learn a thing from this.

Helicopter parenting usually just ends up doing a disservice to the child.

Plagiarism is pretty hard to fight.

This parent’s entitlement was on full display.

She could’ve taken the zero and moved on, but her mom escalated it straight to academic doom.

Turns out, arguing the grade graded her right out of school.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.