Construction Crew Makes A Stinky Mess Of Homeowner’s Bathrooms, So They’re Going To Rent A Porta Potty

Imagine having a big construction project done on your house while you’re pregnant. Would you be okay with the construction crew using your bathroom, or would you want them to rent a porta potty?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she was fine with letting them use the bathroom until she saw how messy they were!

Now, she’s wondering if she’s being difficult by making them rent a porta potty.

AITA for asking contractor the rent a porta potty after his workers mutilated my bathrooms by week 2 of a 6-8 week project? Q1: When you have renovations done at your house (6-8 weeks long) do you let the crew have unrestricted access to all bathrooms, limit to just 1 bathroom, or tell them to rent a porta potty? Q2: What if youre 8 months pregnant during Covid?

She’s trying to be cautious about her health.

BACKGROUND: -I’m almost 8 months pregnant, semi high risk, covid careful. -Living thru a 6-8 week remodel. Just finished week 2. -I work from home so I’m stuck in my kitchen or bedroom w/my 3 dogs. ISSUE: -Week 1: Workers use any bathroom that’s convenient.

It didn’t go well.

-End of week 1: Main bathroom upstairs was disgustingly filthy, toilet w/ drips down side and on floor, bathmatt w/ unidentifiable stains. -Week 2: Limited them to just the bathroom off our kitchen. -1st they would trample thru the kitchen, drag Sheetrock dust/pink insulation debri thru the kitchen. We asked that they walk around the front of the house to enter thru the side door instead. -When I’m working at my kitchen table, I’m herding 3 dogs to the side so they cannot eat the worker every time he goes to the bathroom.

This is disgusting!

-Everyday of week 2: I won’t use the bathroom it’s too gross. Seat is up, urine on toilet, wet TP stuck to OUTSIDE of bowl, so much water on floor that I thought the toilet valve was leaking, trashcan overflowing w/ soaking wet tissues and TP (idk why?), sheetrock dust/debris from boots on floor of the bathroom and kitchen. -Everyday I clean w/ a mask and bleach but still won’t use that bathroom after them. -At 8 months pregnant/semi high risk, I get all their nasty germs in this covid time, in my one safe part of the house. -I pee every 30 min but won’t use their gas station equivalent of a bathroom, so I go upstairs crawling under plastic doorways, thru debris/Sheetrock dust spaces to get to a clean toilet. Holding it longer than I should to avoid the constant interruption.

It’s about time!

MY TIPPING POINT FRIDAY: -One particular worker (who I now identify as “mountain goat” as his manners/cleanliness are comparable to one…he argued he doesn’t need a mask in my house bc he doesn’t have covid since he doesn’t have a cough) anyway, this mountain goat has no problem stinking up my bathroom off my kitchen, feet away from my workspace, multiple times everyday, wont open a window and traps me w/ deadly fumes in my kitchen. END RESULT: -Company owner agreed to get a porta potty delivered on Tuesday of week 3.

She has a theory.

-He was nice but said they don’t usually do that unless the project lasts months. -Said no one ever complained before. My theory: this mountain goat has only been on his crew for a month and hasn’t had a chance to skeeve out other customers. The rest of the guys are clean enough that no one needed to complain.

She has several questions.

QUESTION: -Should I just put up with it for the next 4-6 weeks? -Only use our upstairs bath until this project is over? -Let the mountain goat spread his filthy germs from the bathroom to my kitchen door?

They should never have been allowed to use her bathrooms. I’ve had construction done while living in the home at the time and working from home, and our workers went to a gas station or somewhere on their lunch break. They did not use our bathrooms.

Let's see how Reddit responded to this story.

Someone who writes construction contracts weighs in.

This person has questions.

It's not like a porta potty is a huge expense.

This person offer a theory about why they've never been asked to rent a porta potty before.

She never should've agreed to let them use her bathroom.

