Construction Workers Block Homeowner’s Driveway With Their Truck, And The Homeowner Has To Call The Police To Get Them To Move It

Imagine living next door to a neighbor who is having some construction work done. If one of the construction workers parked his truck so that it was blocking your driveway, would you be okay with that, or would you insist that they move it?

In this story, one homeowner was in this situation, and he was okay with it until he needed to work. He assumed the construction workers would move the truck when he told them he needed to leave, but he was wrong.

AITA For calling the Cops on the construction guys my neighbor hired after they did not move their van from my driveway So I own a two under one roof house, if you live in a European country you most likely know them well. The house comes with a small driveway on the side that only has enough space for one car and an exit area on the sidewalk where people are not allowed to park as you need it to, well, exit. Now my neighbor is having some work done in his house, apparently there was a leak or something, not very relevant. Regardless a bunch of construction dudes showed up with two large vans. Due to a lack of space in the street they decided to park one van in my driveway exit. I figured, fair enough, I’ll just tell them to move if I have to use my car.

Well I work in IT and there was an emergency at work which needed someone to physically go there and fix it, given you cant exactly have IT issues during these times if you get the drift. Well Duty called, I went outside, told one of the construction dudes to move his van since I’ll be using my car in 15 minutes and went back inside to have a quick shower. 5 minutes later, van is still there, go outside again, speak to another dude, informed him that I asked his co worker to move the van and that I need it moved as I’ll be going in a bit. I get properly dressed, have some food(Long commute to work), brush my teeth and go outside to leave, lo’ and behold, van still there.

At this point I am mad as I need to leave, march up to the same dude and tell him he has two minutes to move the truck or we have an issue. So he tells me they got some machine hooked up to it and can’t move it till they are done. I tell him they didn’t have it hooked up a minute ago and idgaf regardless so move the van. He says no, so at this point I grab my phone, call the non emergency line wait half an hour in which it STILL IS NOT MOVED, had to inform my boss it’ll be a bit longer.

Anyhow they ended up having to move it straight away when the police arrived, got a telling off and a pretty big fine. I went to work and all was well besides nasty looks from the construction jerks and a livid neighbor. Thing is, according to my neighbor one of the guys actually got fired over this(Which I find hard to believe.) And the construction company wants to charge him for the fine since apparantly they are claiming he said they could park there, which I find hard to believe and he denies it, regardless he is mad at me. But as I said, the people I have told are pretty split, so AITA?

Really, they never should’ve parked there. OP needs to be able to leave his driveway. He was even nice enough to give them a heads up that he needed to leave multiple times. They didn’t listen until the police showed up. That’s on them not him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

He had no choice but to call the police.

