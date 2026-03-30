Construction Workers Put A Toilet In The Dumpster, But The Garbage Man Claims He Can’t Take It

Imagine working at a construction site where you’re renovating an office. As you can imagine, there would be a fair amount of demo required. Would you assume that it would be okay to put all of the debris in a dumpster?

In this story, a garbage man shows up and claims there’s a problem with the contents of the dumpster. Keep reading to see how one of the construction workers solves the problem.

The Revenge of the Toilet I was reminded of a story from when I first cut my teeth in the construction world. At the time, I was a part of a two man team tasked with remoldeling a single floor of an office. A toilet was placed in a dumpster, atop of everything else.

He found a quick and creative solution to a problem.

Later that day, I was beckoned outside by a large car horn to be told by the garbage man “that’s a toilet. I can’t take that.” So I threw a chunk of concrete on it, effectively making the toilet a two piece puzzle, never to be solved by the world’s most brilliant minds. With no discernable facial expression, he waved me away from the container, dumped it, and went on his way.

So, it’s no longer a toilet if it’s broken? Okay. Whatever works.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares how they disposed of a toilet.

Time for a pun.

Or was it number one?

This person liked the wording.

Another person found it funny.

That was an easy solution!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.