Couple Gives Housemates Hardly Any Notice That They’re Terminating The Lease, So One Person Moves Out And Takes The Refrigerator Too

Imagine living in a house with several other people, and you supplied one of the major appliances, the refrigerator.

If you were moving out, would you leave the refrigerator there or take it with you?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and thinks it’s only right to take everything they own. The problem is that they move on very short notice.

Keep reading for all the details.

Housemate terminated the lease without asking, so I moved out immediately with the fridge I’d just moved to Sydney, and had been living in a sharehouse for a few months, that I found though a flat-share website. We got on ok, would go out to parties together etc. Most of the stuff in the house was theirs, I only brought my fridge, and they had just thrown theirs out, considering it replaced.

There was an unexpected twist.

I’m about to get the week’s groceries and ask my housemate if she wants anything, no she’s good. I get lots of food to cook for the week and come home, to find her standing awkwardly with her boyfriend. She had “weird news.” They had decided to move out together! How exciting! Ok, so I guess that means I take over the lease?

Not exactly. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Nope, they considered themselves the last in a long line of friends who’d leased the house, and being the last to go, thought it fitting to terminate the lease. They had notified the landlord prior to speaking to any of us. They figured I could stay with my sister, jack was only in the country another month, and Sarah was hardly here anyway. Ok so I didn’t have a leg to stand on, legally, I wasn’t signed on the lease, so I had 3 weeks to vacate. Househunting is like a part time job, and I already had a full time job. No time to cook all that food I guess. Would have been good to know before the shop.

OP moved out and took the fridge.

I got lucky and found a house just down the road on the same day. Nice people, good spot, and close enough that I could move my things in by hand, immediately if I like! I slept in my new house that night, but I always like to think you haven’t really moved in until your fridge is in, and don’t worry I had that sorted too. The others in the house found new places quickly too, leaving the happy couple home alone. I came back to pick up a couple of loose ends 3 weeks later and got to see their fridge workaround in all its slumly glory. An Esky full of food floating in melted ice. The revenge was petty and small, proportionate to their actions.

I don’t think I’d call that revenge. If the fridge belongs to you, take that too!

