Customer Enters Store After The Employees Have Already Closed The Cash Registers For The Day, But She Claims She Has No Other Time To Shop

Imagine working in a mall at Christmas time. Would you shop in the other stores for Christmas presents on your lunch break, before work, after work, or on your day off?

In this story, one woman seems to think the only time she can shop is after work, but the problem is that the store she wants to shop in is already closed!

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Awful customer doesn’t know the meaning of “sorry we’re closed”. So I did a Christmas contract (November – January) at a kids’ merchandise store about 6 years ago. I was taken on to deal with the Christmas rush, because this particular store was constantly busy – throughout the whole of December the queues wound round the entire store. It was basically madness and I was more than happy to be leaving when my contract was up.

The unexpected happened.

There were about 5 staff on that night and we were cashing up/cleaning/tidying at 6pm after a particularly busy day. To close up we had to pull across a huge plastic partition type door on the inside of the store before pulling down the metal shutters on the outside door and windows when we were leaving. We were just getting on with things when suddenly this red-faced woman pulled the partition apart, came storming into the store, grabbed a basket and started furiously stomping around grabbing toys. We all looked at each other in disbelief, a few laughed, and our supervisor just looked really confused.

The supervisor stepped in.

This woman was properly making a big show of this (ruining our just-tidied display…) and was angrily sighing as she threw things into the basket. Our supervisor approached her and said, “excuse me, but the store is closed. You’re welcome to come back in tomorrow to get your items.” Of course this just opened up a storm. The following exchange then occurred as we watched in horror: Customer: “I can’t come back tomorrow, I need to do it now.”

The customer explained why she couldn’t come in earlier.

Supervisor: “I’m sorry but we’re closed, you’ll have to come back another time when the store is open.” Customer”: “When am I supposed to come in?! I work in the department store upstairs [the shop was in a mall] and EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 2 weeks I’ve come down here on my lunch break to do my Christmas shopping but it’s been impossible because the queue is so long!” Supervisor: “I’m sorry, we’re really busy this time of year.” Customer: “YES I KNOW. I don’t have time to stand and wait in the massive queue, I’M ON MY LUNCH BREAK. Am I just not supposed to eat?!”

The supervisor didn’t know how to respond.

Supervisor: “Uh-” Customer: “And when am I supposed to get my shopping?! It’s impossible during the day so I’m doing it now.” Supervisor: “I’m sorry but we can’t serve you just now.” Customer: “Well you’re going to have to because there’s no other time I can come in and I won’t get served during the day!”

The customer eventually gave up.

Supervisor: “But you don’t understand, we’ve cashed up already. All the tills are closed as well, there’s no way of you to pay for these items.” This did not go down well. She shouted a few more “ridiculous”es and “piece of nonsense”s before throwing her basket on the ground and storming out.

They found the whole situation funny.

We promptly closed the partition behind her and lowered the shutters just in case she decided to return for round 2. We then had to tidy the mess she left in her wake and put the stuff back she’d put in the basket. We were in fits of laughter and just shocked at how brazen she was – don’t you just love it when customers blame you for their own stupidity? Sigh.

Does that crazy woman work every single day of the week? The solution is for her to come in and shop on her day off.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers a suggestion.

Another person thinks the customer could’ve handled it differently.

Customers do not tell employees what to do.

I find it hard to believe she didn’t have a day off.

You’d think she’d know better since she works retail too.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.