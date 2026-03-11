Daughter Asked Her Mother For A Clear Explanation About Why Friends Were Banned From Her Bedroom, So Her Mom Repeated The Classic “My House, My Rules” And Shut Down Every Argument

Parents love to say “my house, my rules,” especially when the rules come with zero explanation.

So when one 20-year-old daughter kept asking why her friends weren’t allowed in her perfectly clean bedroom, her mom shut every argument down with a vague boundary and a closed-door debate.

What followed was a bitter debate over logic versus authority.

AITA for getting mad at my parents for not letting me have friends in my room ? So my parents have always hated having people in my room. One of the big reasons is that it goes past her bedroom, and she doesn’t want people seeing into their room.

She finds the rule annoying and she’s even more annoyed that her mom won’t give her an explanation.

I’ve said that’s ridiculous and to close the door. She then argues that she doesn’t want people in my room “just because” and won’t give a clear reason why. Even when I press for it, she goes, “This is my house.”

She thinks she should be free to have friends in her room considering she’s always been responsible about it.

I understand having a guy in my room, but even then, he and I are friends and I’ve already got a boyfriend. As for my best friends, I literally don’t see what could possibly be the reason for not letting them in. My room is always clean, and I don’t have anything illegal or silly that I’d be doing.

But still, she gets nowhere in the debate.

I just don’t know how to argue my point because no matter what I say or how logical it is, she just hits me with the “my house, my rules.” It is driving me insane that she won’t give a fair and reasonable answer. I am a 20-year-old female.

Seems like this rule won’t be budging anytime soon.

What did Reddit think?

A 20-year-old should definitely have a little more agency over her own life.

Unless she’s prepared to move out, she may just have to bite the bullet.

Everyone has their quirks, and for her mother, this may just be one of them.

Only two real choices remain.

No one likes to hear “my house, my rules,” but in this case, acceptance may be the only way forward.

Ultimately, maybe it’s time for her to find a place of her own.

