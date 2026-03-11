Daughter Comes Home Crying After Playing At A Neighbor’s House, So The Whole Neighborhood Turns Against One Family

Imagine letting your daughter play at a neighbor’s house, but she comes home crying. If other neighbors asked you what happened, would you be honest?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is completely honest with the neighbors. Now, the daughter’s friend’s mom is really upset and blaming her for turning the neighbors against her.

AITA for being the “mean girl” of the neighborhood? In the neighborhood my husband(39) and I(36F) live in there are many children around the same age and so our kids(5 and 8) have grown up around them and we have all become a close group of parents. This all happened a few weeks ago when I was home with my 5 year old. My 8 year old daughter was over at a neighbors house playing with their 2 daughters around the same age. I was in the kitchen when I heard my daughter come in crying. She was extremely distraught and her knees and hands were all skinned up.

I immediately ask her what had happened because she was not supposed to be home yet or have ridden her bike back by then. In the group of parents we don’t let our kids ride their bikes home if it is just one alone by themselves, and will call the other parent when they want to go home. My daughter told me the dad had yelled at her and his daughters and it scared her so much she ran out of the house. Because she was crying so hard she ended up falling on the way home as well and getting roughed up.

Apparently the other girls mother had to run out for a bit while their father was working from home. The girls were hungry and asked the dad for a snack but he was busy told them to wait until their mother got home. My daughter said because she was very hungry she was going to leave, but the other girls didn’t want her to. My daughter and the 2 girls went into the kitchen and one of the girls climbed on the counter to look through the cabinets and ended up knocking over a ceramic container. Their dad found them and gotten extremely angry with all of them and started yelling at the top of his lungs and at one point threw some the remaining ceramic against the wall. He specifically yelled at my daughter telling her that if she was hungry she needed to leave, and this frightened her so she ran.

When I heard this I was incredibly angry. I understand the girls misbehaved, but as parents we all have an agreement where we do not discipline children who are not ours. I was also concerned because of his aggressive behavior. I understand he was probably frustrated and stressed from work, but still the reaction seemed extreme. I was also very appalled he allowed my daughter to leave so distressed and didn’t even bother to text or notify me or my husband.

Later that night I got a text from the girls mother apologizing on her husbands behalf. She said he had crossed a line and he was very sorry. I told while I appreciated the apology I was still concerned by his behavior and that my husband and I were no longer comfortable with our daughters going over to their house. This of course eventually spread to the bigger group chat and other parents contacted me over the issue. I explained exactly what had happened and now other parents are also saying they don’t want their kids over at those specific neighbors house.

My neighbors have since reached out again and accused me of being a “mean girl” and intentionally trying to ostracize their kids from their friends. AITA? For those wondering how the other parents heard about the situation, I still am not sure exactly how it got around. It could have easily have been the other girls or even our daughters over at a another neighbors house and talking about it. It could have also been the other mother. I did not tell, but I also didn’t mince my words either when parents did start to reach out.

I wouldn’t want my kids going to that house either. The family’s children are probably still welcome to go play at the other neighbors’ houses though, so it’s not like they can’t hang out with their friends.

