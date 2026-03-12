Determined University Student Was Denied Credit For Community College Credits By A Dismissive Professor, So He Signed Up For All Three Prerequisite Physics Classes In The Same Semester And Aced Them To Prove A Point

Universities have a funny way of underestimating students who read the fine print.

So when a power hungry college professor dismissed community college coursework and forced a student to redo classes he already took, the student discovered he could legally enroll in all three during the same semester.

By the end of it, the biggest thing tested was the professor’s patience.

My Community College Credits Don’t Count? Ok, Sign Me Up for All Your Class, Professor! I went to a pretty bad high school. They had very few AP classes. So my parents signed me up for local community college classes for physics that I attended after school.

This student thought this would put them in a good spot for college.

Fast forward to my first year at University, and I go to apply my CC physics credits to get out of taking redundant classes. University requires me to take Physics 4A, 4B, and 4C, each being a prerequisite for the next. It was like classical physics, electromagnetism, and thermodynamics/waves, or something like that. Since I had taken all three in CC, I’d be a year and a half ahead.

But reality was quite different.

The first problem I ran into was the registrar’s office wouldn’t automatically apply the CC credits to cancel out the required credits for graduation. I had to get the professor that taught the course to sign off on it. For that semester, the same professor taught all three classes. I meet with the professor, and he refuses to sign the forms.

“Community college is a joke, especially yours. You need to take 4A, 4B, and 4C here if you want to graduate from this University.”

The student was ready to throw in a towel, but not before thinking of a great idea.

Feeling defeated, I went to register for 4A, but then I noticed something. While the online system wouldn’t apply my CC credits to eliminate the required physics credits, it did apply the CC courses for the required prerequisites. So I could register for 4A, 4B, AND 4C all in the same semester, with the same professor. In fact, because it was the same professor, none of the course times conflicted. He arranged all three to be in the same classroom, back to back. No need to run around campus either.

So the student shows up on the day.

First day of class, I sit front row for 4A. I don’t know if the professor noticed me then, but once class ended and everyone else got up, I stayed in my seat waiting for the next one to start in 10 minutes. He glanced at me funny as he went through 4B. When that ended, and I didn’t get up, he approached me.

The professor was clearly confused.

“I’m sorry, but you’re going to have to leave. I have another class soon.” “No worries, I know. 4C. I’m enrolled in that too.” “You can’t be enrolled in all of them. They have prerequisites.” He checks his enrollment sheet, and sure enough, I’m enrolled in all three.

It wasn’t easy, but eventually the student taught the professor an important lesson.

He tries to convince me that I’ll fail if I stay, but I tell him not to worry. I’m not gonna lie, it was tough sitting through three hours of classes, three hours of midterms, and six hours of finals. But I had already taken all of these courses. In the end, I got A, B+, and A-, but best of all, I got to knock that jerk down a notch.

Take that, professor.

This student followed the rules to the letter, and the results followed right behind.

Reading the fine print really does pay off!

