Downstairs Renters Endured Relentless Late Night Stomping From Upstairs Neighbors, So They Used Lease Rules To Silence The Noise For Good

Apartment living often means sharing walls, ceilings, and sometimes sanity with total strangers.

So when one downstairs tenant kept losing sleep thanks to her upstairs neighbors’ late-night stomping, dancing, and “furniture moving,” polite requests quickly turned into a full-blown noise war.

Getting My Neighbors Fined In my previous apartment, I lived on the bottom floor with two roommates. The girls who lived above me were really noisy, playing loud music at all hours of the night.

Music doesn’t really affect me much, but to my roommates it was really annoying. They called the office, and one of the office workers asked them to quiet down as there was a complaint.

But then the noise got even worse.

A couple days later, I heard really loud thumping and jumping from my ceiling. I can handle music, but I don’t like thumping noises. I went upstairs to ask them to quiet down. Their excuse was that one of them is a dancer, so she was practicing, and that they were also moving furniture. Whatever.

I left my apartment for a couple of hours, and when I came back, the ceiling lamp had fallen from the ceiling. These apartments came with that lamp, so we would have to pay for it if it’s broken. When I asked my roommates what happened, they said the girls above us were stomping so hard that it had broken off from the ceiling.

They were in the room at the time, so you can imagine how scary that is for the ceiling lamp to just fall out of nowhere. My roommates called maintenance to fix the lamp, as well as called the office again. By now, these girls knew that they were being too loud too late at night. I could see if it was the weekend, but it would be during the week.

So one night, I decided to call the police because the office wasn’t doing anything. I heard the officer speaking to them, and they fed him the same excuses they fed me. After he left, they decided it would be funny to get back at me by stomping extremely loud. I knew that they were doing it on purpose because it was louder than it had ever been and it was more consistent.

So I decided to record it to show the office proof. Turns out there’s a fine for things like that in our lease agreement. I never had a problem with their noise again.

