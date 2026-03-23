During An Argument, This Daughter Told Her Parents That She Couldn’t Stand Them, And Now She Feels Like She Crossed A Line

When you grow up it is almost inevitable that there will be some conflict with your parents, and that often ends up resulting in people saying things they don’t really mean.

What would you do if you blew up at your parents and told them that you can’t stand them, and even though it is somewhat true, you now feel bad for saying it?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and she isn’t sure if she really crossed a line or what she should do about it.

AITA for telling my parents I can’t stand them? So I (16f) am sort of torn right now. For some background, I grew up in a family consisting of me, my younger sister, and my mother + father.

Sadly, this is too common.

My parent’s marriage has always been a little rocky, they almost got a divorce a few years back, but decided to stay together. For the past few years, I’ve been very depressed. I’m not very good with people and I’ve expressed that to my parents.

At least she has one good friend.

So, I only really have one close friend (16m) who I talk to, and we’ll call him Dave. My parents don’t really like Dave, but I feel like they have no reason to since he’s literally the nicest person I’ve ever met. I usually hang out with him at least once a week. My parents have a tendency to nitpick on me. They tell me that my accomplishments aren’t enough and I can do better, that I’m too socially awkward, etc.

It is hard to know what to do as a parent.

They also tell me that I should be grateful for all the things they do for me even though they only do the bare minimum. They treat my sister like she’s perfect and can do no wrong and ask me why I never ended up like her. In their eyes I am worthless, it feels like.

This is sad.

If I try to open up to them, they use my personal issues against me in future arguments. This was before the pandemic, but they started trying to keep me home with them all the time and not let me see Dave. It went on long enough that I got annoyed and said something about it.

What don’t they like about him?

I tried to reason with them by telling them I never see anyone anymore and that he’s my only friend, but they came back saying that he’s a bad influence on me (the guy has perfect grades, doesn’t smoke or drink) and that he’s trying to “twist my mind”. I came back telling them that he cares about me way more than they do, and that I’m never enough for them.

Ok, that’s inappropriate (even if it is true).

I told them that I can’t stand them and their talking to me like I’m an idiot and that they should have gotten a divorce, and maybe they would have ended up happier and wouldn’t have to get joy out of berating their child. My mom told me I crossed a line and that I should stop being so entitled, that they’re trying to do what’s best for me and I don’t care.

Hopefully the relationships can be healed, eventually.

I feel guilty about it but I went on to tell her that the moment I turn 18, they can expect to find my bedroom empty because I’m going to leave. She asked me if I was serious and I said yes. I have since lost my privilege to see Dave outside of school until my parents think I’m responsible enough.

This seems extreme.

They look through my messages every night, but I don’t think they even know what reddit is so I might be okay. I do honestly feel bad for what I said to them. I probably did cross a line, but in the moment I was just so frustrated with them that I spoke without thinking.

Parents usually understand that kids say hurtful things that they don’t mean sometimes.

Dave insists I wasn’t but I’ve just felt so guilty and it doesn’t help that they pretend like it never happened because it makes me feel worse. AITA?

On the one hand, yes. She shouldn’t have said some of those things. On the other hand, sometimes it takes a situation like this to help facilitate real change.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Sadly, this is true.

This seems pretty accurate.

All parents have issues, to be fair.

She does need to plan for this.

Maybe she needs to apologize, but still have a serious conversation about their issues.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.