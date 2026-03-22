Employee Helped An Older Man Recover Photos From His Mobile Phone, And He Watched Him Break Down In Tears

Kindness comes in many different forms.

The following story involves an employee who was approached by an older man.

The older man was having trouble with his photos on his phone.

With a few taps and toggles, the employee helped ease the man’s worries in a way he never expected.

Let’s take a closer look!

I made an older customer cry A while back, I was working at a mobile shop. This older guy came in and said to me. “I know I’m not your customer, but I was wondering if you could help me with my iPhone.”

He continued, “The guys that sold it to me said they don’t do the setup. Another store wouldn’t help me because I didn’t buy it from them. And I just noticed your store as I was leaving. Is there a way to get my photos back. I had iCloud backup turned on, but when I signed in, none of my photos are on here.”

He took a look at the phone and iCloud settings.

I asked to see his phone and looked at the iCloud settings. I saw it was signed in and all the toggles were turned on. Then, I checked the Photos settings and noticed the Photo Stream option was turned off. So I switched it on and saw that over 300 photos started to sync to his new iPhone.

The customer got emotional when he saw his photos.

I handed him back his phone and said I thought I solved his problem. He looked at me in shock that it only took less than a minute. He looked at his photos and he started to cry. He then proceeded to tell me he lost his old iPhone. He thought he had lost his photos of his son and grandson who had just weeks before died in a crash.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and sweet.

Here’s another kind remark.

Lol. This person is crying.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s a lesson to us all.

Never underestimate the power of one tiny toggle switch.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.