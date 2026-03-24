Employee Refused To Pressure Vendors For Discounts Every Time His Boss Sent Him On Supply Runs, So The Boss Started Threatening To Give The Job To Someone Else

Often times the small tasks in a job can sometimes create the biggest tensions.

One employee’s boss insisted he push vendors for a 10 percent discount every time he picked up supplies, which made him extremely uncomfortable.

But when he decided to just stop doing it, that decision nearly cost him the job.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA For not doing what my boss tells me to do I’ve been working at this job for about two years and recently took a lateral move to get myself away from some toxic coworkers. However, my new supervisor is almost worse than the people I was working with before, and I’m already on his bad side.

This new job has really been a mixed bag.

My new role has me as basically a gopher. Going from one job site to another, picking up and dropping off supplies, stopping at vendors to purchase things we need, etc. For the most part, I like it. I get to drive around by myself, listen to music I like, and for the most part it is low stress.

But lately, his boss is starting to rub him the wrong way.

However, one of the things I hate is how my boss wants me to interact with some of our vendors. My boss is a “never pay full price” kind of person, and it really rubs me the wrong way. Whenever he sends me somewhere to buy something, he always tells me to ask for “at least 10% off.” He justifies it by saying we give these places a lot of business and spend a lot of money there.

This puts the employee in quite the tough spot.

My problem is that this makes me incredibly uncomfortable, as I feel I am putting the person doing the transaction in a tough spot to either make the decision on their own or call a manager, and then I have to talk to them. I’ve tried having them call my boss, but he got upset with me and told me I should be handling that on my own.

So he tries to get out of it whenever possible.

So my solution to this has been to just not ask anymore. When my boss asks about it, I tell him that they told me they can’t do that anymore and that if he wants to talk to them about it, he needs to do it himself.

So when his boss confronts him, he throws his hands up in desperation.

He got mad at me about it, and I told him that it’s not like I can force them to give us a discount. They said “no,” what else do you want me to do? Apparently my boss has been griping about it to some of the job site managers, and one of my friends overheard and told me about it.

Lately he’s starting to feel like his job might be at risk.

My boss said he is losing money since I’ve taken on this role and might need to make a change. I don’t think he would outright fire me, but I suppose it’s possible as a worst-case scenario. But I also don’t want to lose this position, as it’s far better than what I was previously doing. AITA for not doing what my boss tells me to do? Even if it makes me uncomfortable?

This sounds like an exceptionally demanding boss.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe adjusting the phrasing could help a bit.

This user shares their stance.

Jobs aren’t exactly designed to keep employees comfortable 100% of the time.

Empathy is lost on this commenter.

Sometimes discomfort is just the cost of doing business.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.