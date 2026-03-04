Employee Requests Working The Day Shift So He Can Be Home At Night With His Wife Who Has Cancer, But Their Friend Ignores The Ask

Imagine being diagnosed with cancer and desperately wanting your husband to be home with you at night. If he were put on the night shift at work after specifically requesting the day shift and being approved for the day shift, would you deal with it or would you complain? Would it matter if your friend was the one who assigned him to the night shift?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she feels bad for getting her friend in trouble, but she had to stand up for herself and her husband.

Keep reading to see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for getting my friend/supervisor in trouble at work after my cancer diagnosis? I (33f) was diagnosed with a rare cancer in August and told I could potentially only have 1-2 years to live. Treatment would be aggressive so I was to start short term disability ASAP. I was an Emergency Medical Dispatcher for 10 years. My fiancé worked on the ambulance for years and had already put in a transfer request to dispatch. With the understanding he absolutely required days to care for me at night it was approved. Our chain of command is S and then the manager L. S and I have been very close for nearly ten years, she was even present when I was diagnosed and knew what was coming. She also loved working with my husband and was our maid of honor.

This isn’t fair at all!

Out of nowhere S and L say they’re moving him “temporarily” to nights, meaning it could be months. I told S this wouldn’t work, we had said he required day shift. But instead the other new hire was given the day slot so they could work directly with their girlfriend. Favoritism is pretty blatant here.

S isn’t a very good friend.

His first night shift I had a fall from weakness, prompting my elderly mother to stay during his shifts. At this point I was getting no where with S and L was out indefinitely due to a personal emergency. I told S there were unethical practices happening and if I was forced to go all the way to the VP to ask him why then I would but I didn’t want to. Just to be clear, I was literally never once disrespectful to her and I was probably way more transparent than I should’ve been because she was an old friend. She then told me she’d no longer talk about work with me as it “jeopardized” her job.

HR was helpful.

With no supervisor we were forced to go to HR. S tried lying saying I said night shift would be fine. So I had to draw up a very detailed timeline and include emails, screenshots of texts, etc., just to prove our side. We also submitted FMLA and ADA paperwork. HR called stating he’ll be moved to days within a week. I’ve never heard them sound that nervous in all my time there. Clearly somebody screwed up big time and got caught.

She knows S got in trouble.

No idea to what extent but obviously S got in trouble and completely ghosted me. She refuses to even speak to or look at my husband in the office. I told her I was going to expose whatever unethical practices were happening, I just naively didn’t think she was a part of it. But I think she thought we wouldn’t push the issue because he and I are both very laid back people generally speaking.

I never wanted her job to get screwed up in this process. But I also feel like if she got caught she should be held accountable, she’s causing harm to people. I just feel bad because I had to put everyone on blast to HR to prove what he and I were saying was true and I’m sure she felt betrayed.

OP may only have a year or two to live, and her friend doesn’t even seem to care. Instead of helping her out, she’s putting OP’s husband on the night shift on purpose. This friendship should be over, and OP has nothing to feel bad about.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The friendship better be over.

She was never a very good friend.

Just keep repeating this!

Everyone is on OP’s side.

Her “friend” is heartless.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.