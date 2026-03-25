Employee Tried To Help A Customer With A “Defective” Sealant Can, But He Realized That The Problem Wasn’t The Product

Product labels are meant to be read and followed.

The following story involves a man who worked at an automotive parts store.

A customer came in claiming a can of gasket maker was defective.

With patience and communication, an almost bad experience turned into a positive outcome.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Customer claims product is defective, destroys it, and then learns how to read instructions. I worked for a large automotive parts chain in college. A customer came in with a shredded can of gasket maker in a Ziploc baggie. He was complaining it was defective and that he had to bust open the can to get the sealant to complete the repair.

This man tried to twist the sealant cap, but to no avail.

I grabbed one off the shelf and brought it back to the counter. I twisted the top and tried to squirt a little out. No luck. “See! That one’s bad, too! I bet the others on the shelf are bad, too!” He ran to the shelf and, holding one can up after another, screamed, “Bad! Bad! Bad! They are all bad!”

But then, he read the instructions.

I looked at the can in my hand. Twist top clockwise [read: down] to apply product. I twisted the top down, pulled the trigger, and the sealant came right out. I told the customer, “Hey, come here real quick.” I showed him how to operate the can. He looked at me sheepishly. “Oh.”

He gave the customer a new can and processed the return for the “defective” can.

“Do you want this can or do you want another one?” “I’ll take the new one.” I processed the return for his destroyed can, citing the reason as being defective. It may not have been defective when he purchased it, but it certainly didn’t work now after what he did to it.

He understood the customer’s frustration.

In all fairness, screwing the top down like you are closing it to get the product out is counterintuitive. I understand his frustration. I would be annoyed, too, if I was under my car, half torn apart and something wasn’t working like I thought it should.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s a similar story from this user.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This person commends them for good customer service.

Lol. Short and funny.

Finally, here’s a similar thought.

A customer’s frustration can easily be pacified with good communication.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.