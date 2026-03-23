Exhausted Woman Refused To Drive For Two Hours To Pick Up A Package For A Former Colleague, So She Received Passive-Aggressive Comments About Being Selfish

Some favors are simply too much of a request.

This woman went on a work trip, and her former colleague asked her to pick up a package to bring back. But it turned out that the package was more than an hour’s drive away from where she was staying.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for refusing to bring a package as a favour to a former colleague? My (former) colleague recently moved to a new city in a different country (about an hour by flight away). I can’t say we were friends, but we’ve always been friendly. Recently, she heard on the grapevine that I’m going to her city for a brief work trip in about two weeks and reached out to ask if I could bring her a small package—a small item from a clothing brand that’s more expensive where she lives now. Sure, I don’t mind. I gave her my address and asked her to please order it to my home, and I’ll bring it to her. A few days later, she wrote back and said that she ordered it to her friend’s address because it was somehow slightly cheaper, and she gave me the friend’s number to “coordinate with her to pick it up.” When I reached out to the friend, I quickly learned that she lives over an hour away from me and had a baby about 10 days ago. Basically, I’d have to drive to her and back to get the package, which would add up to over two hours of my time.

This woman refused to pick up the package.

I wrote back to my colleague and said I’m sorry, but I can’t do it. I explained that work has been very busy, requiring me to put in overtime, and my husband and I just moved into a new place we bought a few days ago, with all the stress that comes with moving and being new homeowners. On top of this, my dad is in the hospital receiving cancer treatment, and I spend all the time I can find outside of work there with him. None of this is the fault of my colleague because she didn’t know any of this is going on (we’re not close at all). But I also didn’t sign up to run around the city picking up packages, and I just don’t have the capacity to coordinate this right now. I politely asked her friend to mail it to me. My colleague got upset and made a passive-aggressive comment like, “You Westerners are so selfish. I miss my friends from home” (she’s Persian, if it matters). I said I’m happy to do favors, but I didn’t sign up for this, and right now my family is my priority. I don’t have the strength for anything outside of that. AITA?

All that effort to save a few dollars on shipping? No, thanks.

Let’s see what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a reasonable response.

A perfect comeback.

This one is piping up.

Some excellent points from this user.

And more people are calling out the colleague.

A two-hour drive is not a favor; it’s a terrible imposition.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.