Fed Up Homeowner Endured A 2AM Backyard Concert From A Belligerent Neighbor, So He Cut The Neighbor’s Power To Shut Him Up For Good

Sleepless nights can turn minor annoyances into major breaking points.

So when a man lying awake during a sweltering summer night was forced to endure his belligerent neighbor’s noise, he finally decided he’d had enough.

And his petty revenge made sure he never had a problem with this neighbor ever again.

Dealing with a noisy neighbour on a hot Summer’s night. It was mid June and 2am. All my bedroom windows were open due to the hot, sultry night, and I was wide awake trying to get to sleep. I heard my next door neighbour’s back door open and the sound of loud music started.

This neighbor didn’t seem to care about how annoying he was being.

He sat on his back doorstep singing along to it, obviously out of his mind, and his dog, a large pit-bull type of dog, was growling and playfighting with him as he laughed and sang noisily. I withstood this annoying racket for about 8–10 minutes and I snapped.

This neighbor also didn’t have the best reputation.

I walked down the stairs, not really knowing what I was going to do, mainly because this guy was the local villain who never worked a job, always had money, and was known to consort with various unwholesome characters in the area. I got to his front door. His light came on because of the PIR sensor, and I was about to knock when I noticed the electric meter cupboard was slightly ajar.

That’s when the homeowner decided to do something drastic.

I opened it and grabbed the main 80 amp fuse on the incoming main and yanked it out. The light went out and the music instantly stopped, and I tossed the fuse into the nearby communal bushes, which were mostly brambles.

The neighbor barely knew what hit him.

I went in, up the stairs, and got into bed and listened as the guy next door was bumbling around in the dark wondering what had happened. He called out the electric board to try and discover why his electricity was gone, and they had to supply a new fuse.

He really paid the price for his annoying behavior.

By the time they attended and fitted the fuse, his freezer had melted and his food ruined. He had no cooking facilities and couldn’t run his cooling fan. He knew I did it, but he couldn’t prove it. We had no further issues with him ever again.

Well that’s one way to send a message loud and clear.

What did Reddit have to say?

The neighbor was annoying, but was this really the right way to handle it?

Dealing with loud neighbors tend to lead to innovative solutions.

Some people are pretty good at holding grudges.

Maybe cutting the electricity was a bridge too far.

Now that’s what you call a power move.

