Frustrated Young Man Saw His Sibling Soak His PC With Soda, And Shrugging It Off Turned A Small Accident Into A Full-On Fight

Little accidents have a way of turning into big arguments.

So when one young man saw his brother spill soda all over his beloved computer and then act like it was no big deal, he jumped into panic mode while his brother doubled down, and the cleanup turned into a full-on clash.

AITA for rushing my brother when he spilled drinks on the computer So today my (20M) brother (19M) spilled Coke all over the computer desk. I, being in the room, immediately got up, turned on the lights, and was telling him to quickly wipe it so as not to damage the computer.

I handed him a handkerchief since that was all that was around. He was going very slowly and did not seem to even care. I kept telling him to just do it because, well, he spilled his drink all around. He said, “It’s not even wet,” after lifting the soaked keyboard. I told him to **** off and just start wiping.

He started to just get back to using the computer, and I said, “Well, what about the PC? What about the floor? There are wires you need to check.” He said, “If it was important, something would have happened.” I said, “Oh yeah, because you’re an expert technician.” He then got up from the seat and checked, and then I asked him, “Did any of it get on the floor?”

He just takes the PC, plugged into everything and still running, and throws it to the side aggressively and storms out of the room yelling. I got to the kitchen for towels to clean it, but he’s there getting towels. He comes back to the room, cleans the liquid on the floor, and to everyone’s surprise, the PC doesn’t work. When he picked it up, it sounded like a Lego box. I told him to just leave the room so that I could fix it, and he storms off.

Now I want to make it clear, I would have cleaned everything if he wasn’t just sitting behind the table. He’d need to go away for me to be able to access the mess, so instead I was telling him what to do. Now I’m checking the PC, did a BIOS reset, everything. The PC itself works; it’s just not sending any signal to any of the peripherals (the monitor, keyboard, mouse, etc.), but the fans and lights are still on.

I recognize my fault in rushing my little brother, but in my head I’m justifying it due to the urgency that spilling a drink all over the PC incites. I was trying to save it, but then when he threw it on the ground, it undid all my efforts in one swoop. Like when he threw it, the GPU went out of its socket—that’s how hard he threw it. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

