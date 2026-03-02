Gas Station Employee Is Mistaken For A Grocery Store Employee, So He Ends Up Going To A Different Grocery Store

If there’s one important thing we can learn from today’s story it’s that you should never wear a name tag when you go shopping. If you do, even if the name tag is clearly for a different store, you’ll most likely be approached by at least one customer who mistakenly assumes you’re an employee at the store you happen to be in at that moment.

I’m sorry you want me to do…what?? Right after work I decided to go to the store to get a few things for dinner. I was wearing my black polo with our company logo and I still had my name tag on. (Big mistake.) So I get to the store and step inside, stomping the snow off of my shoes so I’m not tracking it all over the linoleum. I look up and see an elderly woman with her precious pooch perched into the child seat of her cart. She immediately looks at me and gestures to her dog.

Now, I’m awkward. So I just walk up, give a slight wave and say, “Uh…cute dog…?” And as I pass she gives me an indignant look and calls rather loudly. “Excuse me?? Where do you think you’re going?? I need help!” I stop (mistake) and give her a puzzled look, and out of instinct I say, “Um…with what…?” Then she leans in reeeal close with her rancid breath that almost made me gag, “My dog made a mess in the cart.”

Lady, it smells like your dog made a mess in your mouth. I, still confused was like, “I’m…sorry? What do you need me to do about that…?” “You work here, so clean it out while I get another!” Theeeen it hit me.

“Oh…I uh…I don’t work here…”

I attempt to point to my shirt logo to show I indeed worked at a gas station down the road, and not here, but she cut me off. “[Name] is it?? Where’s your supervisor?!” In what I call a miracle I actually had some wit for once. “At the gas station. Working. I don’t work here.”

She rolled her eyes at my OOOOBBBVIOUS attempt at a lie, all the while this little…Papillion I think it was? Idk. starts barking up a storm. Now barking REALLY sets me off and all I did was turn and leave, much to her protest. I just wanted to get my groceries, lady…not ruin my appetite by cleaning up dog’s mess. Which, it’s not a service dog so why is it there???

So I just went to another store. Screw that noise. And yes, I took off my name tag in the car. I’m sorry to the poor employee who had to deal with me bailing and leaving you to clean up a dog’s mess…or kick her out, I hope you kicked her out.

I hope they kicked her out too, but I doubt they did. Unless it’s a service dog, the dog really shouldn’t be in the store.

