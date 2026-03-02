Generous Homeowner Gave His Sibling A Place To Stay After A Breakup, So When The Brother Threw A Wild Party Without Permission, He Got Kicked Out That Same Night

Helping out a family member in need feels like the right thing to do — until they take advantage of your trust.

So when a man offered his brother a place to stay after a breakup, only to get a call about loud music and cars crowding his driveway, he walked into a full-blown party he never approved.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for kicking out my brother after he threw a party in MY house without my permission. Completely trashing the place About two nights ago, I received a call from my neighbour explaining that there were multiple cars outside my house and loud music coming from inside.

After some investigation, it was clear what was going on.

I immediately asked my neighbour to knock on the door and ask what was going on. He was told that it was a party.

He can’t believe his brother would break his rules this brazenly.

I was on a night out with my girlfriend and was absolutely furious, as we had previously made it clear: no parties unless I give him permission. I thanked my neighbour for notifying me and instantly went home.

He wasn’t pleased at all with what he found.

When I arrived, the music was still loud, and I entered to a dirty house, with glasses everywhere and a bunch of inebriated men and women. I immediately found him and shut it all down.

The two brothers begin to argue.

Once everybody had cleared out, we had a massive argument, and I ended up kicking him out at night. The living room was completely trashed, with one of the glasses shattered all over the floor.

Now the brother has a lot to say.

The next day, my brother called me and we had another argument, him calling me an ignorant AH and insulting me. AITA for kicking him out in the middle of the night?

Sounds like this brother finally pushed his luck too far.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Actions have consequences.

Why doesn’t he just ask to crash with one of his many friends?

Getting kicked out is exactly what this brother deserved.

If there’s one thing this guy has plenty of, it’s the audacity.

At the end of the day, he made the right decision for him and his property.

When you break house rules, you can’t be shocked when you get shown the door.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.