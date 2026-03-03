Grad Student Does Research Under A Professor Who Acts Like A Supervisor, But The Professor Is So Frustrating To Work With That He Finds Another Job

Imagine being a graduate student doing research while you’re supervised by a professor who is getting grant money because he’s working with a grad student (you). If you found it very hard to work with him, would you stick it out anyway or look for another job knowing that it would put the professor in a difficult situation?

In this story, one grad student is in this exact situation, and he decides to to look for another job. However, he’s having second thoughts.

AITA for quitting on my thesis supervisor at the last possible minute forcing him to lose his grant proposal Up until recently, I was a Masters student doing research under a tenured professor at the university I did my undergraduate studies in. I have been working with him for the last 18 months but our professional relationship deteriorated to the point where I jumped ship.

My main grievances: We had a design problem and I devised an, admittedly crude, solution that solved the problem and had empirical data to back up this data. He responded with “Your solution is not at a graduate level, an undergraduate student could have come up with this solution.”

We had another design problem and I suggested to talk to my second committee member (which he approved of) to help. He said not to because he wanted to keep his research secret (it was not a government project). We were stuck on this design problem for 2 months. Over which he questioned my effort and asking why it was taking so long.

For a problem, I gave a potential answer based on the class I took with my second committee member. He shot it down and said “do it my way”. When we finally got a face to face meeting with my second committee member, he basically asked why on earth are we doing it my supervisor’s way and confirmed that my math was correct.

I once emailed him after a major breakthrough in our project. His response? “Let’s talk about it when we meet this week and please stop emailing me so much”. I went through my sent folder and the last time I initiated an email chain was 3 weeks before, all of my other emails were responses to his questions

At a certain point, I was so fed up so I started sending out resumes. I got an interview and the job some time later. I soon gave my notice of withdrawal from the university which caught him off guard.

Here’s where I may be the AH- I know that my supervisor gets funding but the requirement is to have a graduate student assisting him. By leaving in the middle of the term, he does not have a chance to take in a new graduate student (intake is at the start of the next term) and he will not meet the December deadline and lose that portion of the grant money. I have refused to give him live tutorials of how to work my software solutions. I have given him a comprehensive readme document and knowing that he glosses over things and doesn’t read things carefully, he will struggle and will set him back even further.

