He Accepted The Job Offer They Low Balled Him On, But Then They Turned Around And Fired Him After Four Days

Job searching in this current market is a full time job in and of itself.

What would you do if your job made you settle for a role you didn’t want, then fired you for no reason? One guy was recently crushed by this corporate move on Reddit. Here are the details.

Fired for “low performance”

I was hired for a company.

I was given a different position than what I interviewed for, however I still got the same pay that I would have gotten for the other position.

So it was fine I guess.

Still a minor disappointment.

My new position was super entry level, and incredibly easy.

I only received praise from my supervisors, then 4 days into my employment I was fired for low performance.

I’m not sure what to make of this, and I feel incredibly crushed.

Without even a warning is crazy.

I’ve never felt like such a loser before.

I genuinely thought I was doing a good job.

That feeling must be so jarring.

I had no idea this was coming.

My team seemed to really like me.

Advice or words of encouragement?

