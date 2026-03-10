He Ignored A Note On His Car From A Passive Aggressive Neighbor, So The Neighbor Tried To Start An Altercation

New Yorkers aren’t exactly famous for their friendly dispositions.

What would you do if an entitled neighbor tried to bully you for a parking spot? One guy recently shared a wild story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not moving my car in the snow after a neighbor left a note?

I live in Brooklyn and use street parking.

Parking rules were suspended for like three weeks after the recent storm.

Last weekend, I paid a teenager to dig my car out so it would be ready when I needed it to move it by this weekend.

That’s one way to handle that situation.

Friday, I planned to drive to dinner.

I found a note on my windshield from the guy parked in front of me asking me to text him when I moved my car.

His plan was for me to pull out so that he could reverse into my (clear) space and then drive forward out of his own snowed-in spot, rather than dig himself out.

Yeah, alright buddy.

This leaves his spot either unusable, or needing to be shoveled by the next person who parks there.

I saw the note Friday night when I actually went out to move the car (not sure when he left it).

When I tried to start my car, the battery was dead from sitting idle in the cold.

An unfortunate consequence of inclement weather.

I was in a rush, so I borrowed a car for the evening and didn’t get a chance to deal with my battery until the next day.

When I went out to try my portable jump-starter Saturday morning, it didn’t do anything so I took it in to charge overnight, as it requires.

This morning, I went out with the jump-starter to get the car running.

This dude already has a lot on his plate.

My neighbor, whom I’d never seen before, was outside with a shovel.

As I approached, I waved and asked in a friendly tone if he had left the note.

When he saw me, he seemed angry.

Angry!? Who even is this guy?

He confronted me, saying I should have texted him as soon as I saw the note, although it asked me to contact him when I moved the car.

Which I would have done despite my disapproval of his plan to exploit the labor I paid for and to leave the snow blocking his spot for someone else to deal with.

I explained that my car wouldn’t start and my jumper (which was 2 cubic feet and in my arms, so he couldn’t have missed it) had to be charged overnight.

He doesn’t owe this random dude an explanation.

I was about to jump it and move it.

He seemed offended and kept muttering to himself that it was “weird, man, weird” that I hadn’t called him to update him.

He also asked if i had been out of town and which building I lived in, which felt like intrusive and aggressive in the context, then he disappeared.

New Yorkers don’t mess around when it comes to street parking. Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in on this one.

This guy’s street is about to descend into full-on parking wars.

