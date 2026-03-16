He Warned Her Not To Use His Special Shampoo, And She Paid The Price For Not Listening

It’s uncouth to borrow things without asking, but sometimes it’s also downright catastrophic.

What would you do if your friend used your personal items without asking and experienced crazy side effects? One guy recently shared a totally insane story about this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITAH for not tell my friend my shampoo had green hair dye in it?

I’m a guy with a bright green mohawk.

I’ve had green hair for a while.

I have to use a lot of hairspray to get it to stick up so I have to wash my hair almost everyday.

That’s a lot of commitment to an aesthetic.

This makes the green fade pretty fast, so I mix green hair dye with my shampoo and conditioner to make the color last longer.

This is a common thing people with colored hair do.

Anyways, one of my friends stayed the night at my apartment after a show we went to because she missed her bus.

He sounds like a hospitable guy.

In the morning, she asked if she could shower.

She obviously didn’t have anything of hers because she hadn’t planned to stay the night, so I let her use my stuff.

Sounds like anyone could guess where this is going.

I showed her how to use my shower and told her to use my husband’s shampoo and conditioner because: “Mine is for my green hair”.

She said: “Okay”, so I gave her a towel, left, and she took a shower.

When she came out I heard her gasp and scream and I asked her if she was okay.

This is like something out of a sitcom.

She started screaming that her hair was green and sure enough her blonde hair had green splotches all throughout.

I asked her why she used my shampoo and conditioner when I told her it was for my green hair.

She said she thought I meant it was a good, special shampoo, that I just wanted to keep it for myself and that I should have specifically told her it had green dye in it.

Well something sure got lost in translation there.

The bottles are pink and opaque but the caps are clear and are now stained green.

The liquid inside is also green from the dye.

Context clues are important.

I told her I thought it was obvious what I meant, but if she didn’t fully understand me, she should’ve just respected my things enough to not to use them simply because I told her.

She did not like that.

The truth hurts sometimes.

Now she won’t talk to me, and is telling all our other friends I’m TA for not telling her about the dye.

Maybe I could have been more specific but idk, AITAH?

Seems like this friend made a minor mishap that came back to bite her in a major way. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

Some comments cut right to the chase.



Others found the humor immediately.



One person weighed the philosophical meaning of it all.



Most found the issue to be plain and simple.



And another person really saw the big picture.



She’ll definitely never touch what doesn’t belong to her again.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.