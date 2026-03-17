Her Daughter Wanted To Invite A Friend To Her Birthday Party, But That Friend Bullies Her Disabled Son, So Mom Said No

When you have children, it is your job to protect them, and that is especially true when they have a disability.

What would you do if your daughter wanted to invite her friend over for her birthday, but that friend had been bullying your disabled son?

That is the situation that the mom in this story is in, so she told her daughter that she can’t invite that friend to the party, and now she is upset.

AITA for not inviting my daughter’s new friend to her birthday party because she bullies my son? I have sent out invitations to my daughter’s (Andy-10) birthday party.

Why can’t she invite this friend?

She invited all her friends, teammates and cousins but she got upset when I told her she can’t invite her new friend Trisha-11. Trisha’s family moved into our neighborhood last month and she and Andy became good friends as they are teammates in Lacrosse.

Well, kids can be insensitive sometimes.

I told Andy that I heard Trisha mimicking her brothers tics (repetitive muscle movement and sounds) one time while visiting. That was the first time I saw her do that and I talked to her and explained Adam’s condition. She said it was just a joke and she won’t do it again.

You have to protect your kids.

But recently my son told me that Trisha laughed at him and mocked him by copying his tics. My son Adam-8 has tourette’s. Andy told me that Adam can just stay in his room so that he and Trisha won’t see each other. But I refused and told her I will not tolerate anyone bullying Adam.

She should have talked to the mom about it prior to this.

I got a message from Trisha’s mom calling me out for not inviting her daughter. I told her her daughter makes fun of my son and she needs to tell her off. It’s my daughter’s birthday party and she’s not excited anymore because she can’t invite one of her friends. AITA?

On the one hand, obviously, it is important to protect her sun and not tolerate bullying. On the other hand, it seems like she should have talked to Trisha’s mom about this issue before resorting to just not inviting her at all.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yes, it is good that the son sees his mom standing up for him.

This lesson could help the daughter for years to come.

It is a good teaching moment.

She needs to learn not to bully.

Yup, protecting her son is most important.

Bullies don’t get invited to parties, end of story.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.