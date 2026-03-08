Her Friend Has A Very Strict Mom Who Implements Unreasonable Rules, So This Teenage Girl Advised Her To “Ignore Your Mom” And Do Things Behind Her Back

Strict parents can lead to teenagers doing stuff behind their backs.

In this story, a teenage girl learned that her friend’s mom was being too strict on her.

Her friend had to obey a lot of rules, some of which sounded too unreasonable.

Thus, she advised her friend to ignore her mom and just do the thing she likes behind her mom’s back.

Was this good advice? Check out the full details below…

AITA for telling my friend to not listen to her mom? I’m a high schooler (18F) who has a group of friends I normally hang out with. Within this group of friends is one girl I’ll call Hannah. Hannah and I have been on-and-off friends since freshman year. This was due to some conflicts with her being super controlling, manipulative, and toxic sometimes. Nonetheless, we have remained close.

This teenage girl has heard a lot of stories about her friend’s mom.

Over the years, she has given me stories about how strict her mom is. She has said that she is expected to get A’s or above, and is not allowed to date anyone. She also cannot socialize because she needs to work on homework. She has said all that jazz. It has gotten so bad that when she was secretly dating a boy she liked and her mom found out, she had to break up with him.

She advised her friend to just “do it behind her back.”

After that fiasco, she got with one of my close friends whom I’ll call Kevin. Hannah told me that if her mom found out about Kevin, she would get in trouble. I responded, “Just do it behind her back.” She looked at me as if I were crazy and just laughed it off as if it were a joke. I was being completely serious.

She also told her friend not to listen to her mom.

She has told me stories like this where she needed to raise her grade from an A- to an A+. She has told me she needed to do this and that. I responded, “Just don’t listen to your mom if she’s nagging you that much.” I don’t want to create any issues between me and her mom. At the end of the day, I feel as if she is being way too strict of a parent. AITA for telling her not to listen?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another honest opinion.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Giving rebellion advice is easy, but living with the consequences isn’t.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.