Her Son Accused Her Of Not Inviting His Wife To Family Events, So This Fed-Up Mother-in-Law Made Sure Her Son Sees Every Future Invite

Lying and accusations ruin family relationships.

This woman was always getting blamed by her son for excluding his wife from family events. But all her text invites have been ignored. So she devised a perfect solution to prove her son’s accusations were wrong.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for only talking to my DIL in a group chat that my son is a part of I will call my daughter-in-law, Ashley. Ashley is horrible at responding to texts and invites. It is very frustrating, and it has caused many, many issues. I don’t know if she is just forgetting to respond or just doesn’t care overall. The main issue is that I will text her to invite her somewhere, and then she doesn’t respond. We go to the event, and then I get the blame for not inviting her. I do invite her; she just doesn’t respond. At the beginning, I thought I had the wrong number, but that is not the case. The big issue happened at Christmas. The girls in the family were all invited to go to a ski resort. It was a single-night trip. She was in the group chat, and I personally texted her. She never responded. We went on the trip, and people posted online. I got a angry call from my son about not inviting her. I told him I did, and he didn’t believe me.

This woman made a group chat that included her son and his wife.

They refused to come to Christmas if I didn’t apologize. I didn’t apologize since I did invite her. After that, I have been sending every single invite (only two so far) in a group chat that my son is in. Our latest outing was last weekend, and it was just grabbing dinner. My son called me last night asking me to stop including him in the texts, and I told him no. He claims it is causing problems, and I told him that it isn’t my problem. I am sick of being accused of lying about not inviting her. He isn’t talking to me at the moment, and other people are following my lead with this. Am I being unreasonable?

Sounds like the perfect solution to unanswered texts.

Let’s read other readers’ reactions to this story.

This one takes her side.

This makes sense.

Another user is chiming in.

Protect yourself, says this person.

And here’s a valid perspective.

Screenshots don’t lie, but daughter-in-law might.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.