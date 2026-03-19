His Company Overworked Him And Refused To Pay Him According To The Contract, So He Filed A Complaint With The Department Of Labor And Now His Boss Is Taking It Out On Him

If you go into work and do your job, you deserve to get paid at a fair and honest wage.

What would you do if you were always going above and beyond, but they never paid you what they were legally obligated to?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so after years of abuse, he filed a complaint with the government and is building a case against the company.

Employer was notified of my wage complaint with the Dept of Labor I have been with the same company for several years now.

Companies will get away with this type of thing as long as they can.

The sad fact is that my wage has never been compliant. Either misclassified as I was in the beginning to never receiving ANY overtime with lots of OT worked. Then moved to an illegal flat rate monthly amount. I have tried to bring my noncompliant wage up to my supervisors and each time I tried that, I was met with bullying and intimidation. Enough to shut me up and really second guess bringing it up again.

Sometimes you have to go through official channels.

I finally had enough and filed an official wage complaint against my employer about a month ago. When my boss flat out ignored the new state laws and minimums for salary. My employer was notified this week and the reaction has been less than stellar to say the least. I was confronted immediately, and to no surprise – it’s not been going well.

It is illegal for the company to engage in retribution.

Each party has received notification from the state but it can take up to another 120-140 days before a case worker is assigned. I gave so much of myself to this company for many years. I would shave time off my monthly hours, like an idiot I’d tell myself that I’m being a team player. I’m helping the company and it will come back to me eventually.

Companies will always take advantage of employees like this.

I worked off the clock, used my personal assets and vehicles. I would spend countless hours at night working on various projects and social media. Upon receiving notification, my employer has done all he possibly can to make my life miserable. The slurry of new rules and policies. I used to work the hours that worked for me and my family. Never mind the fact I was working 9,10, and even up to 14 hours a day.

They are really treating him poorly.

I am now subject to a very strict schedule. I have been placed on a performance improvement plan. Which is ironic considering I have a plethora of text messages and emails with tons of praise for me. How I’m doing a great job, how I’ve come such a long way in the evolving role I am in. How my moral compass and standards are like nothing they’ve ever seen. How they were so proud of me.

Why are companies like this?

My employer is installing cameras this week, to watch me closely as now he does not trust me. Suddenly new drug testing policies are being implemented. No pets or dogs allowed anymore, but for the last several years it was encouraged to have your dog with you at work. Other staff in leadership roles expressed their love for the office dog. So many new policies aimed specifically at me.

His employer definitely has issues, that’s for sure.

My employer has a reputation for anger issues. Lashing out over small and insignificant things. Then I learned he is injecting testosterone. Over the years I have been able to identify the weeks where he would be on the upswing and to avoid him and anything negative. Knowing that in a week or two he would be on the downswing and more lethargic and easier to speak to altogether.

Yup, never let this type of mistreatment go.

I’ve realized I let this go on for far too long. For too many years I went along with the program thinking I was doing what’s was right. Simultaneously, I have watched this man use people up and when they have nothing more to offer him, he casts them aside. A real conman. Wants everything for free. Thinks he should not have to pay full price for anything, yet thinks the world should pay TOP DOLLAR for anything he’s selling.

Sadly, many people in management are like this.

He displays narcissistic tendencies and his ego is so inflated. He needs people to constantly kiss up to him. He needs to feel important so he hires women he meets at his gym. They set his schedule and make his zoom appointments for him. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn if he has them cut up his meals for him. Once upon a time, this man had a very successful business. He was 1/3 of it and I’m certain the other two did all the real work.

They new to get away.

I learned that the other partners no longer speak to my employer. They had such a successful venture and now they don’t speak to him at all as they’ve parted on bad terms. Says a lot about this man and reinforces the notion that when you no longer have anything of value to offer, then you get kicked to the curb. Don’t be as foolish as I have been for the last several years. These companies don’t care about you.

Don’t be silly, it is everybody.

I would read stories similar to mine and I thought, no way! Glad that’s not me. Glad I found a company that truly cares about me and my wellbeing. It’s all a scam. It’s all a lie. Nobody cares about you. Advocate for yourself. Be assertive. Make sure you’re being compensated appropriately and LEGALLY. These jerks will push and push and push.

I hope he can build a strong case against the company.

I have a stack of notes, dates, times, etc etc. I’m building a file for retaliation. This could take years. But I’m so happy that I finally stood up for myself. Stood up for my family.

Good for him. Companies will use people up and spit them out as long as they are able. Even good companies do this.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about his story.

I agree that this commenter is right.

Yup, keep going after this terrible company.

Yeah, he is in a good position.

Always document everything.

Yes, get a lawyer ASAP.

This manager is going to regret their actions when the lawsuit hits.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.