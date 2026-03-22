His Little Brother Kept Beating Him At Video Games, So He Made A Bet With Him That He Knew He Would Win

Playing video games with your little brother is a lot of fun, but if he wins, you can bet that he’ll rub it in.

When the big brother in this story kept losing while playing games he wasn’t good at, he got fed up and challenged him to a game that he was a pro at.

They made a friendly wager, but the little brother didn’t expect it to work out the way it did.

Let’s read the whole story.

“Make fun at my gaming skills? well there goes all your quarters!” So, I recently got Capcom Fighting Collection 2, for those that don’t know it’s a collection of old Capcom Fighting Games that includes Street Fighter Alpha 3, both Capcom vs SNK games, Project Justice, both Power Stone games, Plasma Sword and Capcom Fighting Evolution.

I’ve been having a blast with it, been enjoying all the games on it even though I kind of suck at a lot of them lol So, yesterday afternoon my younger bro sees me playing Power Stone 2 and he wants to try it out.

Some people are just naturally good at these games.

We decide to have a few matches and somehow he manages to get really good at the game, like crazy good, meanwhile I kind of suck at it even when I’m playing by myself lol So, he obviously makes fun of me saying “man you suck at this game” and “it’s your game and yet you lost to your younger brother” and “even the bots are better than you” and stuff like that.

We move onto Project Justice and again he gets pretty good at it, while I still kind of suck at it so of course he gets all cocky and starts making fun of how I suck at the game. So we move onto Street Fighter Alpha 3.

Finally, his chance to shine.

Now this is a game I’ve played a lot of (also have it on the GBA, a emulator on my laptop and on the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection) so I’m really good at it. My bro however not so much I decide to make him a deal, if he can defeat me, I will give him $200, but every time he loses to me, he owes me a quarter from his piggy bank.

He is going to regret this.

I’m telling ya he was determined to get that $200 so he decides to challenge me thinking he would win super easily because he got really good at the first 2 games we played while I sucked at them, Well I’m a master at the game so he ended up losing the first round (he picked Ken and just kept trying to spam hadoukens, but mostly failing).

It will take a long time for little brother to get up to speed.

Every round after that he kept on losing to me despite how determined he was to defeat me. I knew every combo and special move input in the game and tons of secret techniques (I like to use the super fast and agile characters like Vega, Chun-Li, Guy, R. Mika, etc) while he just kept trying to spam projectiles or try to attack me while trying to dodge all my attacks. There were a few close calls but I still was able to defeat him.

His losses are adding up quick.

He even tried every single character (there’s 39 different characters in the game) in hopes of somehow defeating me but luck wasn’t on his side so he never did manage to defeat me no matter which character he chose By the time he decided to give up I now had about $14 in quarters, and he promises to not mock me next time we play together. That’s what you get for mocking my gaming skills.

Honestly, this is a great story that both of them will likely remember fondly for many years to come.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

It will probably be a core memory no matter what.

This played out perfectly.

It is all in good fun.

There’s nothing like brothers bonding over video games.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.