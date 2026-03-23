His Parents Were Constantly Nagging Him To Watch The News And Stay Informed, So Finally He Snapped At Them, Saying He Was Busy Prepping For University

As children grow up and get ready to go out on their own, there is often a lot of conflict with their parents since the parents want to maintain control and the children want independence.

What would you do if your parents were constantly nagging you about staying informed about the world and keeping up on the news even though you were busy prepping for university?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he finally snapped back at them and said he didn’t like the way he was treated, and now they won’t speak to him.

AITA for telling my parents that I didn’t like their behavior? Bit of context, on Wednesday I got into a fight with my parents.

This is an odd thing to fight about.

My parents reckon I don’t watch enough news since I always ask questions about politicians and politics and what’s going on in the world. I was going through a few learning modules in preparation for university ( I start next week) and my mum said to me loudly from the kitchen: “Would you get off you laptop and come watch the news? You’re always on you laptop!”.

What kind of parents are these?

I started to turn off my laptop and prepared to go to the living room to go watch the news, then my dad chimed in and said: “He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on in this world, he always asks us about these things, he knows nothing!” I didn’t appreciate this so I said, admittedly in a slightly annoyed tone: “You know you guys could just say “come watch the news”, instead of saying all that, if you say things like that, I’m not going to have any incentive to watch the news”.

They don’t like when he talks back.

This caused them to get very upset where they started saying things like: “you never do anything useful, were you doing anything useful on your laptop?” And my mum said: “you always react too much! I won’t be speaking with you anymore!”

They aren’t likely to listen anyway.

And before I could say that I was doing university work my dad said “yeah that’s right you were doing nothing!”. Then my dad said: “Don’t push me boy, I’m a very dangerous man, you don’t want to get me angry!”

His parents seem very immature.

Then my mum said: “yeah, don’t say anything to him, he’s grown up now, we wont be talking to him anymore!” And now they haven’t said a word to me since Wednesday. AITA?

He didn’t seem to do anything wrong here, but I would certainly be looking for a way to move out of the house and find somewhere safer to live.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this.

He behaved well, the parents were unhinged.

Yup, their silence sounds golden.

The relationship sounds strained at best.

I’ve never heard this turn of phrase.

This commenter has a great suggestion.

These parents come off as incredibly immature.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.