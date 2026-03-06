HOA Fines Homeowners For Parking Their RV In Their Driveway, So They Park The RV In Front Of The HOA President’s House Instead

Imagine going camping in an RV with your family. Before the camping trip, it would probably be nice to have the RV near your home so that you could pack. What would you do if you lived in an HOA that forbid you from parking a large vehicle like an RV in your driveway?

In this story, one family was in this exact situation. They ignored the rules at first, but sick of fines, they decided to do some research.

Keep reading to find out what they discovered.

So You Don’t Want It In The Driveway? I live in a neighborhood with an HOA, and they have a rule against having large vehicles in the driveway for more than 24 hours. My parents used to have an RV and we would go on long trips several times a year. Before each we would park it in the driveway for a few days to pack at a leisurely pace. The HOA hates this, and eventually fines us and tells us not to do it again.

This is hilarious!

Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in. In our neighborhood, the roads are public, not private. We did a bit of research and found out that in our area, on public roads, a vehicle can be parked for one WEEK before it needs to move. So, we do the reasonable thing and park our huge RV in front of the house of the head of our HOA. For a week. And then we move it a few dozen feet, and leave it another week. And then go on our trip.

The malicious compliance was pretty effective.

We never heard about it from the HOA, presumably because they realized they have no control on public streets. After that they stopped complaining when our RV was in the driveway for a few days every couple months.

That’s awesome! I love that the HOA didn’t even complain. It’s like they quietly admitted defeat.

